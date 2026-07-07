https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/political-settlement-of-ukraine-conflict-remains-preferable-for-russia---kremlin-1124409157.html

Political Settlement of Ukraine Conflict Remains Preferable for Russia - Kremlin

Political Settlement of Ukraine Conflict Remains Preferable for Russia - Kremlin

Sputnik International

A political and diplomatic settlement of the situation in Ukraine remains preferable for Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2026-07-07T10:16+0000

2026-07-07T10:16+0000

2026-07-07T10:16+0000

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"It remains preferable for us to resolve this conflict through political and diplomatic means," Peskov told reporters. Russia maintains its openness to a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, but it will be possible when Kiev is ready to make necessary decisions, the official added.The work of Russian army to create buffer zone continues, Dmitry Peskov said."The work of our armed forces continues to create a security zone or buffer zone. This work will continue," Peskov told reporters.The Russian armed forces also continue to work on the liberation of new regions, the spokesman added.Russia maintains contacts with the United States on the issue of the Ukrainian settlement and hopes that Washington's efforts will be successful, Peskov said.Due to Kiev's absence of readiness for a peaceful settlement, the special military operation continues until Russia's goals are fully achieved, the official said, adding that Ukraine's constant requests for new types of weapons cannot prevent Russia from continuing its military operation.Russia will monitor the information coming from the NATO summit in Turkiye, as this event is of great interest around the world, including in Russia, Dmitry Peskov said.The leaders of the NATO countries will convene in Ankara on July 7-8 for the annual summit."Of course, this is an event that arouses great interest, including our interest. Of course, we will monitor all the news and all the information that will come from Ankara," Peskov told reporters.Moscow, in the context of the preparations for the NATO summit, heard many statements concerning Russia, but they were rather confrontational in nature, Peskov said.Russia's non-primary non-energy exports have shown steady growth in recent years, and they are an important part of the country's economy, Peskov said."The most important part of the economy, and the one that has been showing steady growth in recent years," Peskov told reporters, referring to Russia's non-primary non-energy exports.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/russias-strikes-on-ukraine-torpedo-zelenskys-false-nato-sales-pitch--military-expert-1124405198.html

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dmitry peskov, ukraine, russia, nato, kremlin, peace process, peace talks, peace negotiations