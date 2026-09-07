https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/fall-of-slavyansk-kramatorsk-may-speed-donbass-liberation--boost-russias-clout-in-talks---expert-1124692524.html

Fall of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk May Speed Donbass Liberation & Boost Russia’s Clout in Talks - Expert

Fall of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk May Speed Donbass Liberation & Boost Russia’s Clout in Talks - Expert

Sputnik International

The renewed US diplomatic push for a settlement in Ukraine is driven by recognition that the country's defenses are crumbling with Russian forces breaching the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk fortified area, veteran military analyst Viktor Litovkin tells Sputnik.

2026-09-07T13:43+0000

2026-09-07T13:43+0000

2026-09-07T13:43+0000

analysis

russia

us

ukraine

donbass

slavyansk

kramatorsk

jared kushner

steve witkoff

donetsk people’s republic

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The fall of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk - the last major cities of the Donetsk People’s Republic still under Ukrainian control – “would mark a strategic breakthrough for Russia,” the analyst says.Liberation of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk would dramatically change the tactical picture: Commenting the visit by US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Russia, the analyst notes that situation must end on Russia’s terms, “addressing the root causes of the conflict.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/putin-trump-may-hold-phone-call-after-trip-of-us-negotiators-to-moscow-kiev---kremlin-1124691364.html

russia

ukraine

donbass

slavyansk

kramatorsk

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russia, us, ukraine, donbass, slavyansk, kramatorsk, jared kushner, steve witkoff, donetsk people’s republic