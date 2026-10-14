https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/work-on-ukrainian-settlement-being-carried-out-in-discrete-manner---kremlin-1124880027.html

Work on Ukrainian Settlement Quietly Pressing Ahead - Kremlin

Work on Ukrainian Settlement Quietly Pressing Ahead - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The work on the Ukrainian settlement is being carried out in a discrete manner, and it will continue in this way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

2026-10-14T10:06+0000

2026-10-14T10:06+0000

2026-10-14T10:19+0000

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"This work [on the Ukrainian settlement] is being conducted in a discrete mode, and it will continue in a discrete mode," Peskov told reporters, answering a question whether there is ground for discussing the proposals of the US side for a peaceful settlement. There are currently no agreed upon international meetings on the Ukrainian settlement on the agenda now, Peskov said, adding that there are also many newspaper reports around the issue today, but much of it does not correspond to reality.US President Donald Trump is making efforts to bring the settlement of the crisis around Ukraine to a peaceful track, Peskov said.Commenting on the energy truce announced by Trump, the official said that work in this direction continues.There may be risks of sabotage of agreements between Russia and the United States by European countries, Dmitry Peskov said."There are risks of sabotage on the part of European foreign states. The United States, and specifically American negotiators and President [Donald] Trump, are making efforts to help put the crisis around Ukraine on a peaceful track. The Europeans are working in a different vein: they are doing everything to ensure that this war continues. Is sabotage by Europeans possible? Yes, it is," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia will fight for the return of its assets.When asked whether the Kremlin sees a change in Washington's approach to military support for Ukraine, and whether the Russian side has any reason to believe that the United States might reduce the transfer of intelligence information or weapons to Kiev, the official said that Moscow carefully records media reports about the possibility of the US limiting aid to Kiev, but it is too early to draw conclusions.On Tuesday, media reported that Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said rejected proposals to unfreeze frozen Russian assets and return them to Moscow.Moscow is unaware of the alleged restriction of Starlink's work in Ukraine, except what was reported in media, Peskov saidюEarlier in the day, former Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Serhiy Sternenko said that the operation of Starlink satellite communication terminals was restricted in Ukraine overnight.It would be better if such brilliant technologies as Starlink were not used for military purposes at all, the official added.The Kremlin has nothing to comment about the alleged plans of director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Kash Patel to visit Russia, Peskov said."No, such visits are almost never announced, so I have nothing to tell you here," Peskov told reporters.Media reported in July, citing sources and unnamed US officials, that the FBI director is going to visit Russia from October 14-15.Detention of Japanese Journalist: Russia's FSB Performs Its DutiesRussia's Federal Security Service (FSB) performs its duties, and if there are spies, they are caught, Peskov said.On Tuesday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had detained the correspondent for Japanese newspaper Hokkaido Shimbun in the Sakhalin Region on suspicion of espionage.Russia Must Be Ready for Cybersecurity ChallengesRussia must be ready for any cybersecurity challenges, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on cybersecurity on Wednesday."Of course. We are no exception, and we must be prepared for these challenges [in cybersecurity]," Peskov told reporters.Putin's cybersecurity meeting is not related to attacks on data centers in Russia, the spokesman added."The topic of cybersecurity is increasingly on the agenda," Peskov said, adding that "artificial intelligence technologies bring a lot of good, bring a lot of benefits, increase efficiency, but at the same time, of course, attempts by a number of states to use these new technologies in order to turn them into weapons ... this carries and is fraught with threats to entire sectors of the economy of any country."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/trump-pressures-zelensky-to-seek-peace-defends-diesel-deal-with-russia-1124871984.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/resumption-of-russia-us-cybersecurity-cooperation-depends-on-washington---moscow-1123207662.html

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