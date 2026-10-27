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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/the-midterm-mirage-scott-ritter-on-iran-ukraine-and-the-illusion-of-us-foreign-policy-change-1124950204.html
The Midterm Mirage: Scott Ritter on Iran, Ukraine, and the Illusion of US Foreign Policy Change
The Midterm Mirage: Scott Ritter on Iran, Ukraine, and the Illusion of US Foreign Policy Change
Sputnik International
Former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and military analyst Scott Ritter believes the upcoming US midterm elections will have near zero impact on Washington’s foreign policy, while rising energy prices and frustration over spending on Ukraine could become major concerns for American voters.
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Ritter doesn't foresee any radical shifts in US foreign or national security policy—no matter how the elections turn out. In his view, Washington will stick with its current approach to world affairs, and the midterms are unlikely to bring any fundamental changes.Speaking about the political consequences of US foreign policy, Ritter said that Washington built its Iran strategy around regime change — a goal that has proved unattainable.He warned that the global energy crisis and soaring gasoline and diesel prices are squeezing American voters, turning the cost of living into a major issue ahead of the midterms.When it comes to Ukraine’s long shadow hanging over the US midterms, economic concerns—not foreign policy—will be what ultimately matters, he said.He says American voters are increasingly frustrated with funding an endless conflict in Ukraine and would rather see the money spent at home on infrastructure, education and healthcare.Speaking about Democrats’ plans to investigate Trump’s handling of Russian diesel sanctions, Ritter said thay are driven by political revenge rather than foreign policy concerns.The Washington Post reported on October 22 that companies involved in Russian diesel imports had been asked to preserve documents for a possible investigation if Democrats regain control of Congress.
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Outcome of midterms won’t change US foreign policy - Scott Ritter
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Outcome of midterms won’t change US foreign policy - Scott Ritter
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The Midterm Mirage: Scott Ritter on Iran, Ukraine, and the Illusion of US Foreign Policy Change

14:07 GMT 27.10.2026 (Updated: 14:46 GMT 27.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterThe White House is seen reflected in a puddle, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Washington.
The White House is seen reflected in a puddle, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
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Former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and military analyst Scott Ritter believes the upcoming US midterm elections will have near zero impact on Washington’s foreign policy, while rising energy prices and frustration over spending on Ukraine could become major concerns for American voters.
Ritter doesn't foresee any radical shifts in US foreign or national security policy—no matter how the elections turn out.
In his view, Washington will stick with its current approach to world affairs, and the midterms are unlikely to bring any fundamental changes.
© Sputnik
Speaking about the political consequences of US foreign policy, Ritter said that Washington built its Iran strategy around regime change — a goal that has proved unattainable.

“We don't have a strategic vision that goes beyond simply regime change. And we can't change the regime,” Ritter told Sputnik.

© Sputnik
He warned that the global energy crisis and soaring gasoline and diesel prices are squeezing American voters, turning the cost of living into a major issue ahead of the midterms.
When it comes to Ukraine’s long shadow hanging over the US midterms, economic concerns—not foreign policy—will be what ultimately matters, he said.
He says American voters are increasingly frustrated with funding an endless conflict in Ukraine and would rather see the money spent at home on infrastructure, education and healthcare.
© Sputnik
Speaking about Democrats’ plans to investigate Trump’s handling of Russian diesel sanctions, Ritter said thay are driven by political revenge rather than foreign policy concerns.
“They're not going to be seeking to improve American foreign policy or improve American national security. They're going to be seeking to exact revenge against Donald Trump,” Ritter said.
© Sputnik
The Washington Post reported on October 22 that companies involved in Russian diesel imports had been asked to preserve documents for a possible investigation if Democrats regain control of Congress.
The tanker Sun Arrows loads its cargo of liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project in the port of Prigorodnoye, Russia, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
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Tanker With Russian Diesel Fuel Leaves Primorsk Port, Heading to New York - Tracking Data
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