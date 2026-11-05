https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/americans-vote-out-republicans-but-us-war-machine-steamrolls-on--expert-1125018767.html
Americans Vote Out Republicans, But US War Machine Steamrolls On – Expert
Americans Vote Out Republicans, But US War Machine Steamrolls On – Expert
Sputnik International
“The American people rejected the Republicans but they did not embrace the Democrats who just want different wars,” McAdams pointed out.
2026-11-05T12:53+0000
2026-11-05T12:53+0000
2026-11-05T12:53+0000
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He highlighted numerous polls showing that “the top three concerns of Americans by a long shot are inflation, the economy, and the Iran war, which the vast majority of Americans believe has gone very badly.”However, he noted that “the American people rejected the Republicans but they did not embrace the Democrats who just want different wars,” McAdams pointed out.According to him, the Democrats – who haven't changed since the days of Russiagate - are “certainly by no means peaceniks,” which is why Americans "are going to trade one pro-war party for another pro-war one."He didn’t exclude a continuation of the Ukraine conflict that could be "maybe even more expensive and deadly," in which the CIA is "up to its neck in involvement, giving targeting information and intelligence" to the Zelensky regime.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/republican-midterm-defeat-could-reshape-us-political-landscape--analyst--1125016578.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/midterms-were-vote-of-no-confidence-in-gop-but-iran-has-no-illusions-about-democrats---marandi-1125018194.html
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us, us midterms 2026, republicans, democrats, elections, ukraine, funding, projects
us, us midterms 2026, republicans, democrats, elections, ukraine, funding, projects
Americans Vote Out Republicans, But US War Machine Steamrolls On – Expert
Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, named the main reasons and consequences leading to the GOP’s crushing defeat in the US midterms.
He highlighted numerous polls showing that “the top three concerns of Americans by a long shot are inflation, the economy, and the Iran war, which the vast majority of Americans believe has gone very badly.”
“These are the top issues and Republicans have completely neglected,” the expert underscored.
However, he noted that “the American people rejected the Republicans but they did not embrace the Democrats who just want different wars,”
McAdams pointed out.
According to him, the Democrats – who haven't changed since the days of Russiagate - are “certainly by no means peaceniks,” which is why Americans "are going to trade one pro-war party for another pro-war one."
“The Democrats will definitely push a new funding project for Ukraine come next Congress, starting in January, and there will be enough Republicans that will peel off and support it,” the expert went on to say.
He didn’t exclude a continuation of the Ukraine conflict
that could be "maybe even more expensive and deadly,"
in which the CIA is "up to its neck in involvement, giving targeting information and intelligence"
to the Zelensky regime.