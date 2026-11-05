International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/americans-vote-out-republicans-but-us-war-machine-steamrolls-on--expert-1125018767.html
Americans Vote Out Republicans, But US War Machine Steamrolls On – Expert
Americans Vote Out Republicans, But US War Machine Steamrolls On – Expert
Sputnik International
“The American people rejected the Republicans but they did not embrace the Democrats who just want different wars,” McAdams pointed out.
2026-11-05T12:53+0000
2026-11-05T12:53+0000
analysis
us
us midterms 2026
republicans
democrats
elections
ukraine
funding
projects
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/106242/37/1062423724_0:214:4100:2520_1920x0_80_0_0_2d8292eb481970bf04b80f981cbd2239.jpg
He highlighted numerous polls showing that “the top three concerns of Americans by a long shot are inflation, the economy, and the Iran war, which the vast majority of Americans believe has gone very badly.”However, he noted that “the American people rejected the Republicans but they did not embrace the Democrats who just want different wars,” McAdams pointed out.According to him, the Democrats – who haven't changed since the days of Russiagate - are “certainly by no means peaceniks,” which is why Americans "are going to trade one pro-war party for another pro-war one."He didn’t exclude a continuation of the Ukraine conflict that could be "maybe even more expensive and deadly," in which the CIA is "up to its neck in involvement, giving targeting information and intelligence" to the Zelensky regime.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/republican-midterm-defeat-could-reshape-us-political-landscape--analyst--1125016578.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/midterms-were-vote-of-no-confidence-in-gop-but-iran-has-no-illusions-about-democrats---marandi-1125018194.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/106242/37/1062423724_228:0:3873:2734_1920x0_80_0_0_ce0fe525812ea38fbefbbad119d8be47.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us midterms 2026, republicans, democrats, elections, ukraine, funding, projects
us, us midterms 2026, republicans, democrats, elections, ukraine, funding, projects

Americans Vote Out Republicans, But US War Machine Steamrolls On – Expert

12:53 GMT 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteDawn breaks over the US Capitol building in Washington DC
Dawn breaks over the US Capitol building in Washington DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, named the main reasons and consequences leading to the GOP’s crushing defeat in the US midterms.
He highlighted numerous polls showing that “the top three concerns of Americans by a long shot are inflation, the economy, and the Iran war, which the vast majority of Americans believe has gone very badly.”
“These are the top issues and Republicans have completely neglected,” the expert underscored.
A voter flag waves in the wind near a ballot drop box outside of the Mason County auditors office on Oct. 13, 2022, in Shelton, Wash. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
Analysis
GOP’s Crushing Midterm Loss Could Reshape US Political Landscape – Analyst
10:01 GMT
However, he noted that “the American people rejected the Republicans but they did not embrace the Democrats who just want different wars,” McAdams pointed out.
According to him, the Democrats – who haven't changed since the days of Russiagate - are “certainly by no means peaceniks,” which is why Americans "are going to trade one pro-war party for another pro-war one."
“The Democrats will definitely push a new funding project for Ukraine come next Congress, starting in January, and there will be enough Republicans that will peel off and support it,” the expert went on to say.
He didn’t exclude a continuation of the Ukraine conflict that could be "maybe even more expensive and deadly," in which the CIA is "up to its neck in involvement, giving targeting information and intelligence" to the Zelensky regime.
The dawn illuminates the Senate side of the Capitol in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
Analysis
Midterms Were ‘Vote of No Confidence’ in GOP, But Iran Has No Illusions About Democrats - Marandi
12:08 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала