Russia Aims to Paralyze Ukraine’s War Machine by Targeting Logistical Arteries - Analyst
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operations of the Grad MLRS of the Tsentr Battlegroup near Kranoarmeysk (Pokrovsk)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
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Beyond retaliatory strikes on Ukraine’s energy and fuel infrastructure, Russia’s priority is to disrupt the movement of troops, weapons, ammunition and fuel, military observer Alexey Borzenko tells Sputnik.
The expert clarifies the key targets of Russia's strikes:
bridges and railway hubs - Ukraine’s main military supply arteries
ports and maritime routes – a critical vulnerability with Black Sea access restricted. Disabling remaining supply channels like the Danube ports of Reni and Izmail leaves Ukraine dependent on longer and more vulnerable land routes via Poland
command centers and data facilities underpin Ukraine’s targeting and military coordination
damaged substations and distribution networks prevent electricity from reaching military-linked facilities
Russia strikes Ukrainian supply vessels and military-linked power grid The targets were struck across different regions of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry says, including: 🔸 a vessel that delivered dual-use cargo for the Ukrainian forces (Odessa region) 🔸 substations supporting Ukraine’s military industry (in Vinnitsa, Obolonye, Chernigov, Rakitnoye regions)— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) November 24, 2026
Amid battlefield setbacks, Ukraine resorts to “desperate attempts to demonstrate that it can still hit back” - as in the case of the Crimean Bridge attack, or continuing strikes on Russian oil refineries, noted the analyst, adding:
"Russia, however, is targeting what keeps Ukraine’s war machine running.”