Biden Family's 'Circle of Lies' Tightening Around White House Cover-Up

Garrett Ziegler, a former aide to ex-US president Donald Trump, and conservative commentator Steve Gill, attorney and CEO of Gill Media, told how the "Biden crime family" is trying to cover its tracks.

The Biden administration is blocking probes into their corruption and waging "lawfare" against those exposing it, two commentators have said.Whistle-blowers have now revealed how Secretary of State Antony Blinken, then an advisor to Joe Biden's election campaign, orchestrated the 2020 open letter signed by 51 former senior intelligence officials claiming revelations from a laptop computer belonging to the candidate's son bore all the hallmarks of a "Russian disinformation" campaign.The PC's hard drive held a trove of emails and backed-up mobile phone messages detailing how Hunter peddled influence over his father, along with photos allegedly depicting him frolicking naked with prostitutes and using drugs.Social media giants blocked any attempt to share links to the New York Post's reporting of the 'laptop from hell' just a month before the November 2020 election.Steve Gill explained to Sputnik how Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland was also implicated in obstructing investigations into Hunter Biden's activities in Ukraine and beyond.Garland previously testified that he took a "hands off approach" to the laptop affair and insisted that he did not interfere in investigations into the president's son, the attorney noted. But now it appears that the whistle-blower has specific information indicating that Garland and others at the Department of Justice were "exercising influence to try and slow or block the investigation of Hunter Biden," he said.He said it was becoming increasingly clear that the Department of Justice and the US intelligence agencies were "involved in trying to push forward the Russia hoax, blocking the investigation and revelation that the Hunter Biden laptop was legitimate.""Hunter Biden has now claimed and wants his laptop returned. If it's not his laptop, why does he want it returned?" Gill asked. "Their circle of lies is starting to strangle them in this kind of slow process."One of those alleged lies relates to Hunter Biden's possession of a handgun — reportedly thrown in a dumpster to hide the evidence. The attorney pointed out that Hunter, a long-term crack cocaine addict, must have falsely claimed to have no history of narcotics abuse when he filled in a FBI background check to buy the weapon.The commentator believed that more damning material on the Biden family and administration would now emerge."You keep pulling the threads and you see more and more of what unravels. And now the Republicans do have the capacity with the House to do the investigations, you're seeing more information come out," Gill said. "They will proceed to give this person the freedom to tell the truth and to show the documentation they have about not only Hunter Biden, but also the fact that Merrick Garland was perhaps putting his thumb on the scales of justice."Former aide to ex-president Donald Trump Garrett Ziegler told Sputnik how he came to play a key role in blowing the whistle on the Biden clan's covert activities.He and his non-profit organisation spent a year uploading some 128,000 emails from the copy of the laptop's hard drive to an online archive, which has so far had over a million unique visitors."More importantly than just putting out the emails and letting people dig, is we put together this report that focuses only on the verified crimes," Ziegler said. "There are 459 violations of state and federal laws and regs."But now they are being sued by Hunter Biden's attorney and so-called "sugar brother" Kevin Morris."Kevin Morris's exact words were 'we're going to buzz saw you with the cops in the courts,'" Ziegler said. "So we literally, in writing, have an admission from the president son's attorney that they're going to use lawfare in the exact definition of a 'SLAPP' lawsuit — strategic lawsuit against public participation — against us."For more cutting-edge commentary on current events, check out our Sputnik Radio shows.

