Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blatantly lied when he vowed to Americans that, "We are not planning to attack Russia" during his United States visit last year, a US report underscored.
While such claims were echoed by the Biden administration, with the US president insisting that "We are not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders," by now there is no longer any reasonable doubt that Ukraine is doing just that, and in an increasingly aggressive manner, added the media outlet.Ukraine, armed with vast amounts of military assistance from the US and its NATO allies, has been continuing to carry out attacks against Russia's newly admitted territories, including the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions. The Kiev regime's forces are also conducting drone attacks targeting civilian infrastructure and military assets in other regions of the Russian Federation. Ukrainian saboteurs have also attempted incursions across Russia's southern border. Furthermore, the West continues to push the Kiev regime towards further fuelling the escalation by funneling more weapons packages to Ukraine, while at the same time blatantly dismissing any responsibility for the use of its armaments. A case in point was when this "military assistance" was flaunted by Ukrainian saboteurs who infiltrated Russia's Belgorod Region in late May. However, the mainstream US media – "politically, ideologically, and emotionally invested" in the US proxy war with Russia in Ukraine - shrugs off such developments, displaying no critical interest, stated the report. It cited a recent case when a renowned Atlanta-based cable news channel carried a story reporting that unnamed "senior US officials" had confided that despite the fact they had "condemned the strikes inside Russia" publicly, they privately "believe the cross-border attacks are a smart military strategy."The Ukrainian regime's forces have been targeting Russian border communities with US-furnished weaponry, and even American mainstream media reported that the troops "lobbed shells and missiles on residential areas," aiming their attacks at "no apparent military target," it was underscored.The author speculates whether the scope of the war effort was "ever plainly disclosed to Americans - the chief financial sponsors of the Ukraine war effort", or whether they are aware of the "potentially foreboding implications".Just recently, the US unveiled another $325 million aid package to Ukraine, which is in the middle of a bogged-down and failing counteroffensive against Russian lines. The tranche includes ammunition for anti-air and anti-tank weapons, several types of armored fighting vehicles, artillery shells, and a variety of support equipment. Russia has repeatedly slammed Washington and its allies over their continued arms deliveries to the Kiev regime, pointing to the danger they pose in escalating the crisis and facilitating weapons smuggling.Amid increased incursions, sabotage attacks, and shelling of the Russian border regions by Ukraine's forces, President Vladimir Putin recently said at a meeting with military journalists that Moscow could respond by creating a "sanitary zone" for the sake of security.The Russian president emphasized that the Kremlin has to see how the situation unfolds before taking any further decisions on the issue.
Zelensky Spouted Lies to Americans, Claiming Ukraine Was ‘Not Planning to Attack Russia’
The US, which has been ceaselessly gifting the Kiev regime with new weaponry, stated in April that it did not encourage attacks outside of Ukraine, according to White House spokesperson John Kirby. The Kremlin, however, has repeatedly stressed that the US and its NATO allies have no way to ensure that their arms won't be used on Russian soil.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blatantly lied
when he vowed to Americans that, "We are not planning to attack Russia
” during his media tour of the United States last year, a US report underscored.
While such claims were echoed by the Biden administration, with the US president insisting that "We are not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders," by now there is no longer any reasonable doubt that Ukraine is doing just that, and in an increasingly aggressive manner, added the media outlet.
“From the cross-border raids to the drone-strike on the Kremlin to the barrage on a residential Moscow neighborhood,” stated the report, that is "but a smattering of examples" of the falsity of those claims.
Ukraine, armed with vast amounts of military assistance from the US and its NATO allies, has been continuing to carry out attacks against Russia's newly admitted territories, including the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions
. The Kiev regime's forces are also conducting drone attacks targeting civilian infrastructure and military assets in other regions of the Russian Federation
. Ukrainian saboteurs have also attempted incursions across Russia's southern border. Furthermore, the West continues to push the Kiev regime towards further fuelling the escalation by funneling more weapons packages to Ukraine, while at the same time blatantly dismissing any responsibility for the use of its armaments
. A case in point was when this "military assistance" was flaunted by Ukrainian saboteurs who infiltrated Russia's Belgorod Region
in late May.
Those saboteurs used vehicles and weapons originally provided to Kiev by the United States, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Belgium, an American news outlet reported on Saturday, citing unnamed US officials familiar with the intelligence findings.
"The Ukraine military was conclusively shown to have used US weapons to attack Russia—the very thing President Biden and other administration officials have emphatically maintained they do not support and are not enabling," emphasized the author of the US report.
However, the mainstream US media – “politically, ideologically, and emotionally invested” in the US proxy war with Russia in Ukraine - shrugs off such developments, displaying no critical interest, stated the report. It cited a recent case when a renowned Atlanta-based cable news channel carried a story reporting that unnamed "senior US officials" had confided that despite the fact they had "condemned the strikes inside Russia" publicly, they privately "believe the cross-border attacks are a smart military strategy."
The Ukrainian regime’s forces have been targeting Russian border communities with US-furnished weaponry, and even American mainstream media reported that the troops "lobbed shells and missiles on residential areas," aiming their attacks at "no apparent military target," it was underscored.
“The US government continuously pelts the American people with provable untruths in service of maintaining a war policy that bears almost no resemblance to how it was initially presented. And in the sectors of society allegedly tasked with scrutinizing government conduct, this is mostly met with a shrug,” stated the report.
The author speculates whether the scope of the war effort was “ever plainly disclosed to Americans - the chief financial sponsors of the Ukraine war effort", or whether they are aware of the “potentially foreboding implications”.
Just recently, the US unveiled another $325 million aid package to Ukraine, which is in the middle of a bogged-down and failing counteroffensive against Russian lines
. The tranche includes ammunition for anti-air and anti-tank weapons, several types of armored fighting vehicles, artillery shells, and a variety of support equipment. Russia has repeatedly slammed Washington and its allies over their continued arms deliveries to the Kiev regime, pointing to the danger they pose in escalating the crisis and facilitating weapons smuggling.
Amid increased incursions, sabotage attacks, and shelling of the Russian border regions by Ukraine's forces, President Vladimir Putin recently said at a meeting with military journalists that Moscow could respond by creating a "sanitary zone"
for the sake of security.
"The possibility of shelling our territory from Ukraine remains in place. Here are several solutions: first, bolstering the effectiveness of counter-battery struggle. But this does not mean that there won’t be missile strikes against our territory. But if this continues, then we will apparently have to consider the issue - and I’m saying this very carefully - of creating a sanitary zone on Ukraine's territory at such a distance from where it could be impossible to reach our territory," Putin stated.
The Russian president emphasized that the Kremlin has to see how the situation unfolds before taking any further decisions on the issue.