https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/zelensky-spouted-lies-to-americans-claiming-ukraine-was-not-planning-to-attack-russia-1111173401.html

Zelensky Spouted Lies to Americans, Claiming Ukraine Was ‘Not Planning to Attack Russia’

Zelensky Spouted Lies to Americans, Claiming Ukraine Was ‘Not Planning to Attack Russia’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blatantly lied when he vowed to Americans that, "We are not planning to attack Russia” during his United States visit last year, a US report underscored.

2023-06-15T13:33+0000

2023-06-15T13:33+0000

2023-06-15T13:33+0000

us

ukraine crisis

volodymyr zelensky

joe biden

john kirby

vladimir putin

weapons

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105694496_0:0:2997:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_55b4fa57351406f1d35573b53c5b20a4.jpg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blatantly lied when he vowed to Americans that, "We are not planning to attack Russia” during his media tour of the United States last year, a US report underscored.While such claims were echoed by the Biden administration, with the US president insisting that "We are not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders," by now there is no longer any reasonable doubt that Ukraine is doing just that, and in an increasingly aggressive manner, added the media outlet.Ukraine, armed with vast amounts of military assistance from the US and its NATO allies, has been continuing to carry out attacks against Russia's newly admitted territories, including the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions. The Kiev regime's forces are also conducting drone attacks targeting civilian infrastructure and military assets in other regions of the Russian Federation. Ukrainian saboteurs have also attempted incursions across Russia's southern border. Furthermore, the West continues to push the Kiev regime towards further fuelling the escalation by funneling more weapons packages to Ukraine, while at the same time blatantly dismissing any responsibility for the use of its armaments. A case in point was when this "military assistance" was flaunted by Ukrainian saboteurs who infiltrated Russia's Belgorod Region in late May. However, the mainstream US media – “politically, ideologically, and emotionally invested” in the US proxy war with Russia in Ukraine - shrugs off such developments, displaying no critical interest, stated the report. It cited a recent case when a renowned Atlanta-based cable news channel carried a story reporting that unnamed "senior US officials" had confided that despite the fact they had "condemned the strikes inside Russia" publicly, they privately "believe the cross-border attacks are a smart military strategy."The Ukrainian regime’s forces have been targeting Russian border communities with US-furnished weaponry, and even American mainstream media reported that the troops "lobbed shells and missiles on residential areas," aiming their attacks at "no apparent military target," it was underscored.The author speculates whether the scope of the war effort was “ever plainly disclosed to Americans - the chief financial sponsors of the Ukraine war effort", or whether they are aware of the “potentially foreboding implications”.Just recently, the US unveiled another $325 million aid package to Ukraine, which is in the middle of a bogged-down and failing counteroffensive against Russian lines. The tranche includes ammunition for anti-air and anti-tank weapons, several types of armored fighting vehicles, artillery shells, and a variety of support equipment. Russia has repeatedly slammed Washington and its allies over their continued arms deliveries to the Kiev regime, pointing to the danger they pose in escalating the crisis and facilitating weapons smuggling.Amid increased incursions, sabotage attacks, and shelling of the Russian border regions by Ukraine's forces, President Vladimir Putin recently said at a meeting with military journalists that Moscow could respond by creating a "sanitary zone" for the sake of security.The Russian president emphasized that the Kremlin has to see how the situation unfolds before taking any further decisions on the issue.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/new-us-arms-package-shows-qualitative-change-underway-for-ukrainian-army-1111153485.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/putin-ukraine-fails-in-all-directions-of-counteroffensive-1111116289.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

ukrainian president, volodymyr zelensky, lied, vowed to americans, not planning to attack russia, administration of us president joe biden, not encouraging or enabling ukraine, to strike beyond its borders, cross-border raids, drone-strike on the kremlin, barrage on residential moscow neighborhood, us proxy war with russia in ukraine