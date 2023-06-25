https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/putin-reveals-that-he-keeps-a-close-eye-on-ongoing-special-operation-1111456140.html

Putin Reveals That He Keeps a Close Eye on Ongoing Special Operation

According to the president himself, his work day starts and ends with him dealing with matters related to the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed that he pays close attention to the ongoing military operation in Ukraine, giving Ukrainian conflict-related matters priority while working.Speaking with a Russian reporter this week, Putin stated that his work day starts and ends with issues related to the military operation in Ukraine, holding meetings and making phone calls related to that matter.The Russian president also mentioned that he takes a keen interest in the situation with Russia's military-industrial complex, frequently discussing matters of weaponry production with the heads of Russian defense contractors."There are conferences, meetings, talks on the phone, discussions about the production, which is being set up, of the military-industrial complex, with the directors of enterprises, with the heads of companies, with those who use these forces and means, these technical means, these armaments. We talk about their effectiveness, about where and what still needs to be improved and what is lacking. We talk about how, in what ways, at what pace, at what rate we need to increase our efforts," Putin said.According to Putin, such conversations are usually related to the overall efficiency of arms manufacturing and to the aspects the military-industrial sphere that require improvement.Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in response to requests for aid from the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics which were being subjected to intense shelling by Kiev regime forces at the time.

