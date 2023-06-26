https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/none-of-the-above-more-us-voters-reject-trump-and-biden-than-back-each-one-1111472895.html

'None of the Above': More US Voters Reject Trump and Biden Than Back Each One

The 2024 US presidential election is shaping up to be a grudge rematch of the 2020 contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. But more than a third of voters are either unimpressed with either candidate or hostile to them.

More US voters are turned off by President Joe Biden or his predecessor Donald Trump than approve of one or the other. A survey conducted for a national US TV news network found that 33 per cent of respondents viewed Trump favourably, compared to 32 per cent for Biden — leaving 36 per cent with negative or ambivalent opinions of both men.However, only 22 per cent expressed an active dislike of either potential candidate in the 2024 presidential election.But the one-third of voters who are unenthused by — or hostile to — the two big-name runners are likely to face a dilemma at the ballot box.As the sitting White House incumbent in his first term of office, 80-year-old Biden is the presumed candidate for his Democratic Party. His only challenger so far is Robert Kennedy Jr., the son of the former US Attorney-General and nephew of assassinated president John F Kennedy.Political outsider Trump, also seeking a second term of office, is leading an ever-growing field of Republican primary hopefuls by an overwhelming margin, with support from more than half of registered Republican voters in most polls.Looked at from the opposite perspective, almost two-thirds of voters polled, or 65 per cent, were favourable to one of the two most likely candidates — coincidentally almost equal to the 66.6 per cent turnout in the 2020 election.Only the state of Nevada — also one of just two to allow casino gambling state-wide — gives voters the option of "none of these candidates" on ballot papers for state and federal elections.

