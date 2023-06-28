https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/ag-merrick-garland-merits-impeachment-for-biden-cover-up-but-charges-unlikely-to-stick-1111526659.html

AG Merrick Garland Merits Impeachment for Biden Cover-Up But Charges Unlikely to Stick

AG Merrick Garland Merits Impeachment for Biden Cover-Up But Charges Unlikely to Stick

US attorney-general Merrick Garland has been accused of blocking probes onto Hunter Biden's alleged political influence-peddling to foreign businessmen. Tyler Nixon said the case could undermine confidence in American justice.

2023-06-28T20:58+0000

2023-06-28T20:58+0000

2023-06-28T21:00+0000

americas

merrick garland

us

hunter biden

joe biden

department of justice

internal revenue service (irs)

senate

whatsapp

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/12/1104410598_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7f8bfa5f88b110fccf3595c33258a7bb.jpg

US Attorney General Merrick Garland deserves impeachment for covering up the Biden family's corruption — but is unlikely to get it, an attorney says.Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblower Gary Shapley's bombshell testimony on Hunter Biden's WhatsApp conversation with Chinese businessman Henry Zhao in July 2017 finally emerged late last week, and revealed US President Joe Biden appeared to play a role in Hunter's business dealings.The revelation came only after the Department of Justice (DoJ) wrapped up a plea bargain deal that saw Hunter take the rap for misdemeanor tax evasion and illegal firearms possession but avoiding jail time.Shapley and another whistleblower both testified US Attorney David Weiss, who was in charge of the Biden case, was reportedly told by the DoJ that he could not bring charges against Hunter in California and Washington, DC.Now, congressional Republicans are calling for Garland and the sitting US president to be impeached over the cover-up. While Republican leaders are reluctant to go after the elder Biden, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said he will lead the charge against Garland if the whistleblowers' claims can be proven.Attorney Tyler Nixon told Sputnik there was a clear impeachment case against Garland.The attorney explained that congressional impeachment means laying charges against a sitting federal government official, but that it is the Senate that brings down the gavel on whether to remove them from office."There has to be a two-thirds vote to remove the person," Nixon said. "Obviously the Senate is controlled by the Democrats... there's no chance that Merrick Garland is going to be removed by the Senate."Nixon said that while the Biden administration had many problems on its plate going into the 2024 presidential election, the DoJ scandal was "potentially the most damaging... in terms of what you can do to your political opponents, if you choose to weaponize it, as well as damaging to the institution of justice itself, if it is corrupted."For more cutting-edge commentary on world events, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show The Backstory.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/republican-leaders-block-radicals-from-impeaching-biden-for-foreign-graft-1111499671.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

us attorney-general merrick garland accused of obstructing justice in the hunter biden case, will joe biden or merrick garland face impeachment.