AG Merrick Garland Merits Impeachment for Biden Cover-Up But Charges Unlikely to Stick

US attorney-general Merrick Garland has been accused of blocking probes onto Hunter Biden's alleged political influence-peddling to foreign businessmen. Tyler Nixon said the case could undermine confidence in American justice.
20:58 GMT 28.06.2023 (Updated: 21:00 GMT 28.06.2023)
The US attorney general has been accused by two IRS whistleblowers of blocking probes into Hunter Biden's alleged political influence-peddling to foreign businessmen. Attorney and media relations specialist Tyler Nixon said the case may prove to undermine confidence in the American justice system.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland
deserves impeachment for covering up the Biden family's corruption — but is unlikely to get it, an attorney says.
Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblower Gary Shapley's bombshell testimony on Hunter Biden's
WhatsApp conversation with Chinese businessman Henry Zhao in July 2017 finally emerged late last week, and revealed US President Joe Biden appeared to play a role in Hunter's business dealings.
The revelation came only after the Department of Justice (DoJ) wrapped up a plea bargain deal that saw Hunter take the rap for misdemeanor tax evasion and illegal firearms possession but avoiding jail time.
Shapley and another whistleblower both testified
US Attorney David Weiss, who was in charge of the Biden case, was reportedly told by the DoJ that he could not bring charges against Hunter in California and Washington, DC.
Now, congressional Republicans are calling for Garland and the sitting US president to be impeached
over the cover-up. While Republican leaders are reluctant to go after the elder Biden, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said he will lead the charge against Garland if the whistleblowers' claims can be proven.
Attorney Tyler Nixon
told Sputnik
there was a clear impeachment case against Garland.
"There is no question if this whistleblower is to be believed," Nixon stressed. "There are constant junctures at which they intervene to throttle these IRS agents that were trying to investigate and uncover tax evasion, money laundering-type stuff with Hunter Biden and were clearly thwarted."
The attorney explained that congressional impeachment means laying charges against a sitting federal government official, but that it is the Senate that brings down the gavel on whether to remove them from office.
"There has to be a two-thirds vote to remove the person," Nixon said. "Obviously the Senate is controlled by the Democrats... there's no chance that Merrick Garland is going to be removed by the Senate."
Nixon said that while the Biden administration had many problems on its plate going into the 2024 presidential election, the DoJ scandal was "potentially the most damaging... in terms of what you can do to your political opponents, if you choose to weaponize it, as well as damaging to the institution of justice itself, if it is corrupted."
"I think Garland is is trying to play cute with this, and it's not it's not going to work," he added "The actions are what matter, not what his words are."
For more cutting-edge commentary on world events, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show The Backstory.