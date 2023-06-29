https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/summit-of-european-union-to-start-in-brussels-1111537842.html

Summit of European Union to Start in Brussels

The summit of the European Union will start in Brussels on Thursday, with leaders of the bloc's 27 member states coming to the Belgian capital.

The meeting, which will take place from June 29-30, will focus on issues such as the Ukrainian conflict, the economy, security, defense, migration, the bloc's cooperation with NATO and relations with China, Latin American and Caribbean states. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will also attend the summit, with the officials preparing for the summit of the alliance in Vilnius in July.Earlier, the European Commission has reviewed the draft EU budget for the 2024-2027 period and asked member states to increase it by 66 billion euros ($72 billion), mostly to fund assistance for Ukraine.Since the onset of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, EU members have provided more than $55 billion in direct support to Kiev.

