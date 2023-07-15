International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/tucker-carlson-to-reportedly-launch-new-media-venture-with-ex-white-house-adviser-1111882916.html
Tucker Carlson to Reportedly Launch New Media Venture With Ex-White House Adviser
Tucker Carlson to Reportedly Launch New Media Venture With Ex-White House Adviser
Tucker Carlson, former Fox News host, and Neil Patel, former White House adviser, are reportedly raising funds for a new media company, according to US media outlet.
2023-07-15T00:09+0000
2023-07-15T00:07+0000
tucker carlson
twitter
social media
social media platform
freedom of speech
beyond politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/02/1083288952_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0c2b5dad8ed689c38d913d8aa3f4aa96.jpg
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel, a former White House adviser, are reportedly raising funds to launch a new media company.In April, Fox News announced its separation from Carlson following a high-profile defamation lawsuit settlement. By June, Carlson launched a new show called "Tucker on Twitter," emphasizing the platform's perceived support for free speech.The show gained significant popularity, amassing over 70 million views in its first day. The program currently consists of nine episodes, including a recent interview with controversial social media personality Andrew Tate, who is facing serious criminal charges.Carlson and Patel, who previously co-founded the conservative publication The Daily Caller, are seeking to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for their new venture. They have reportedly met with Twitter to discuss the project, which could involve a website, mobile app, and potential distribution on platforms beyond Twitter.The success of Carlson and Patel's media company will likely depend on their ability to secure funding, establish a strong online presence, and navigate the evolving landscape of social media platforms.The development comes at a time of change for Twitter, following its acquisition by tech billionaire Elon Musk in late 2022. Twitter is now facing competition from Threads, a new platform launched by Meta*. *Meta is banned in the Russian Federation for extremist activities
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/tucker-carlson-believes-hunter-biden-foreign-agent-selling-access-to-joe-biden-for-years-1111352228.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/mark-zuckerberg-tweets-for-first-time-in-11-years-following-launch-of-threads-app-1111690952.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/02/1083288952_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e1fbab69a5afadf951974c2a07e325fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tucker carlson, what is tucker carlson doing now, tucker on twitter, us media presence, twitter against threads who will win, who is neil patel, conservative publication the daily caller, will fox news sue tucker carlson
tucker carlson, what is tucker carlson doing now, tucker on twitter, us media presence, twitter against threads who will win, who is neil patel, conservative publication the daily caller, will fox news sue tucker carlson

Tucker Carlson to Reportedly Launch New Media Venture With Ex-White House Adviser

00:09 GMT 15.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / CHIP SOMODEVILLAWASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. Carlson talked about a large variety of topics including dropping testosterone levels, increasing rates of suicide, unemployment, drug addiction and social hierarchy at the summit, which had the theme 'The Case for the American Experiment.'
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. Carlson talked about a large variety of topics including dropping testosterone levels, increasing rates of suicide, unemployment, drug addiction and social hierarchy at the summit, which had the theme 'The Case for the American Experiment.' - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / CHIP SOMODEVILLA
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
The company may reportedly use Twitter as its primary platform and is expected to offer longer versions of the free videos the former Fox News host has been publishing since leaving the cable news channel.
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel, a former White House adviser, are reportedly raising funds to launch a new media company.
In April, Fox News announced its separation from Carlson following a high-profile defamation lawsuit settlement. By June, Carlson launched a new show called "Tucker on Twitter," emphasizing the platform's perceived support for free speech.
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2023
Americas
Tucker Carlson Believes Hunter Biden Foreign Agent Selling Access to Joe Biden for Years
21 June, 05:40 GMT
The show gained significant popularity, amassing over 70 million views in its first day. The program currently consists of nine episodes, including a recent interview with controversial social media personality Andrew Tate, who is facing serious criminal charges.
Carlson and Patel, who previously co-founded the conservative publication The Daily Caller, are seeking to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for their new venture. They have reportedly met with Twitter to discuss the project, which could involve a website, mobile app, and potential distribution on platforms beyond Twitter.
The success of Carlson and Patel's media company will likely depend on their ability to secure funding, establish a strong online presence, and navigate the evolving landscape of social media platforms.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University in a 'Conversation on Free Expression in Washington, DC on October 17, 2019. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2023
Beyond Politics
Mark Zuckerberg Tweets for First Time in 11 Years Following Launch of Threads App
6 July, 06:32 GMT
The development comes at a time of change for Twitter, following its acquisition by tech billionaire Elon Musk in late 2022. Twitter is now facing competition from Threads, a new platform launched by Meta*.
*Meta is banned in the Russian Federation for extremist activities
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала