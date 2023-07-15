https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/tucker-carlson-to-reportedly-launch-new-media-venture-with-ex-white-house-adviser-1111882916.html

Tucker Carlson to Reportedly Launch New Media Venture With Ex-White House Adviser

Tucker Carlson, former Fox News host, and Neil Patel, former White House adviser, are reportedly raising funds for a new media company, according to US media outlet.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel, a former White House adviser, are reportedly raising funds to launch a new media company.In April, Fox News announced its separation from Carlson following a high-profile defamation lawsuit settlement. By June, Carlson launched a new show called "Tucker on Twitter," emphasizing the platform's perceived support for free speech.The show gained significant popularity, amassing over 70 million views in its first day. The program currently consists of nine episodes, including a recent interview with controversial social media personality Andrew Tate, who is facing serious criminal charges.Carlson and Patel, who previously co-founded the conservative publication The Daily Caller, are seeking to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for their new venture. They have reportedly met with Twitter to discuss the project, which could involve a website, mobile app, and potential distribution on platforms beyond Twitter.The success of Carlson and Patel's media company will likely depend on their ability to secure funding, establish a strong online presence, and navigate the evolving landscape of social media platforms.The development comes at a time of change for Twitter, following its acquisition by tech billionaire Elon Musk in late 2022. Twitter is now facing competition from Threads, a new platform launched by Meta*. *Meta is banned in the Russian Federation for extremist activities

