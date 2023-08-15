https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/russian-armed-forces-hit-key-ukrainian-military-industrial-facilities-1112616638.html

Russian Armed Forces Hit Key Ukrainian Military-Industrial Facilities

The Russian military has launched a missile attack on key factories of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, the Defense Ministry stated in a report on the special operation.

"Tonight the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a precision strike using long-range air- and sea-based precision weapons on important military facilities of the Kiev regime. The goal of the strike has been achieved. All designated structures were hit," the statement read.The Russian army reportedly managed to inflict significant damage on the enemy's military-industrial complex.Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been attempting to attack in several areas of the frontline.Russian forces repelled three attacks of the assault units of the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Army's Strategic Reserve near Rabotino, Zaporozhye region. According to Russia's Defense Ministry, Kiev lost: over 200 servicemen, five tanks, six infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, two vehicles and two Msta-B howitzers.Near Novoselovskoye in the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as Olshana and Sinkovka in Kharkov region, Russian forces managed to fend off six attacks of Ukrainian attack aircraft.The Kiev troops made an unsuccessful attemt to attack in the area of Belogorovka, Razdolovka, Krasnogorovka and Nevelskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. The Yug group of troops warded off 11 enemy attacks. The UAF experienced losses of up to 230 soldiers, two infantry fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks and six vehicles, US-made M109 Paladin and Akatsiya self-propelled artillery units, as well as a D-20 howitzer.The Vostok group of forces hit the enemy troops concentration near the settlement of Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye region. Over the day, Kiev lost up to 200 soldiers and several units of equipment.In this part of the front, the Russian military repelled three attacks by the Ukrainian soldiers near Novoyegorovka and Kuzmino in the LPR, and in the Vesyoloye area in the DPR. The Ukrainian side lost up to 80 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks and a D-30 howitzer. In addition, over the past 24 hours, air defenses intercepted four long-range SCALP-EG cruise missiles, two Uragan multiple launch rockets and shot down 25 Ukrainian drones.

