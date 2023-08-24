https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/un-says-concerned-about-ukrainian-attacks-on-russian-border-towns-1112858947.html

UN Concerned About Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Border Towns

The United Nations is concerned about Ukrainian strikes on towns deep inside Russia and near its border with Ukraine, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Thursday.

"We are also concerned about the possible impact on civilians of the shelling of Russian border communities and drone attacks deep inside Russia, including Moscow," DiCarlo stated during a UN Security Council meeting. Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are indefensible and prohibited under international law, DiCarlo said.

