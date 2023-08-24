https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/un-says-concerned-about-ukrainian-attacks-on-russian-border-towns-1112858947.html
UN Concerned About Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Border Towns
UN Concerned About Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Border Towns
The United Nations is concerned about Ukrainian strikes on towns deep inside Russia and near its border with Ukraine, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Thursday.
2023-08-24T14:42+0000
2023-08-24T14:42+0000
2023-08-24T14:42+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
the united nations (un)
russia
ukraine
rosemary dicarlo
un security council (unsc)
cluster munitions
ukraine crisis
cluster bombs
terrorist attacks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/01/1110834088_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_5ba46317a410a80c9b8ed2657452f9e4.jpg
"We are also concerned about the possible impact on civilians of the shelling of Russian border communities and drone attacks deep inside Russia, including Moscow," DiCarlo stated during a UN Security Council meeting. Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are indefensible and prohibited under international law, DiCarlo said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/forgotten-angels-how-ukrainian-forces-killed-donbass-children-1112191317.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/01/1110834088_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_0a2db2dcd629fb7f6f91237cfc6c7791.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
cluster munitions, us arms for ukraine, ukraine crisis, russia's special military operation, un, us, us-supplied cluster munitions, cluster bombs, slain civilians, children of war, children war in ukraine, civilians killed, civilian infrastructure destroyed, civilians killed, killings of civilians, infrastructure shelling, strikes on civilian infrastructure, shelling of russian border, ukraine is a terrorist state, ukraine terrorist state
cluster munitions, us arms for ukraine, ukraine crisis, russia's special military operation, un, us, us-supplied cluster munitions, cluster bombs, slain civilians, children of war, children war in ukraine, civilians killed, civilian infrastructure destroyed, civilians killed, killings of civilians, infrastructure shelling, strikes on civilian infrastructure, shelling of russian border, ukraine is a terrorist state, ukraine terrorist state
UN Concerned About Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Border Towns
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations is concerned about Ukrainian strikes on towns deep inside Russia and near its border with Ukraine, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Thursday.