Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
UN Concerned About Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Border Towns
The United Nations is concerned about Ukrainian strikes on towns deep inside Russia and near its border with Ukraine, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Thursday.
"We are also concerned about the possible impact on civilians of the shelling of Russian border communities and drone attacks deep inside Russia, including Moscow," DiCarlo stated during a UN Security Council meeting. Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are indefensible and prohibited under international law, DiCarlo said.
UN Concerned About Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Border Towns

14:42 GMT 24.08.2023
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations is concerned about Ukrainian strikes on towns deep inside Russia and near its border with Ukraine, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Thursday.
"We are also concerned about the possible impact on civilians of the shelling of Russian border communities and drone attacks deep inside Russia, including Moscow," DiCarlo stated during a UN Security Council meeting.
Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are indefensible and prohibited under international law, DiCarlo said.
