Ten Bodies, Flight Recorders Found at Plane Crash Site in Russia’s Tver Region

Ten bodies have been found at the site of fatal crash of the plane carrying Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia’s Tver Region, the Investigative Committee said on Friday, adding that molecular genetic examinations are being carried out to identify victims.

2023-08-25T16:36+0000

2023-08-25T16:36+0000

2023-08-25T16:53+0000

Ten bodies have been found at the site of fatal crash of the plane carrying Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia’s Tver Region, the Investigative Committee said on Friday, adding that molecular genetic examinations are being carried out to identify victims.On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that an Embraer Legacy private plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in Russia's Tver Region, killing all 10 people on board. The Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsia said that Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on the plane. An investigation into the accident is underway.Documents and items that are important for establishing the circumstances of the crash have been obtained, the committee said."The investigation will carefully evaluate all possible versions of what happened," the statement read.

