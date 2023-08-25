International
Ten Bodies, Flight Recorders Found at Plane Crash Site in Russia’s Tver Region
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/ten-dead-bodies-found-at-plane-crash-site-in-russias-tver-region---investigative-committee-1112893873.html
Ten Bodies, Flight Recorders Found at Plane Crash Site in Russia’s Tver Region
Ten Bodies, Flight Recorders Found at Plane Crash Site in Russia’s Tver Region
Ten bodies have been found at the site of fatal crash of the plane carrying Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia’s Tver Region, the Investigative Committee said on Friday, adding that molecular genetic examinations are being carried out to identify victims.
2023-08-25T16:36+0000
2023-08-25T16:53+0000
russia
prigozhin jet crash
pmc wagner
plane crash
russia
tver region
investigative committee
embraer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112828151_0:56:585:385_1920x0_80_0_0_c0c0d693df4cfa09d080282d173604cb.jpg
Ten bodies have been found at the site of fatal crash of the plane carrying Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia’s Tver Region, the Investigative Committee said on Friday, adding that molecular genetic examinations are being carried out to identify victims.On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that an Embraer Legacy private plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in Russia's Tver Region, killing all 10 people on board. The Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsia said that Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on the plane. An investigation into the accident is underway.Documents and items that are important for establishing the circumstances of the crash have been obtained, the committee said."The investigation will carefully evaluate all possible versions of what happened," the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/what-is-known-so-far-about-deadly-business-jet-crash-in-tver-region-1112827671.html
russia
tver region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112828151_0:1:585:440_1920x0_80_0_0_797f468ae26ec3c0ce0793f3f6bb1bd6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
federal agency for air transport, rosaviatsiya, plane crash, wagner group chief, private military company, yevgeny prigozhin, civilian aicraft crash
federal agency for air transport, rosaviatsiya, plane crash, wagner group chief, private military company, yevgeny prigozhin, civilian aicraft crash

Ten Bodies, Flight Recorders Found at Plane Crash Site in Russia’s Tver Region

16:36 GMT 25.08.2023 (Updated: 16:53 GMT 25.08.2023)
(2) Private plane crash in Russia’s Tver Region 23.08.2023
(2) Private plane crash in Russia’s Tver Region 23.08.2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ten bodies have been found at the site of fatal crash of the plane carrying Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia’s Tver Region, the Investigative Committee said on Friday, adding that molecular genetic examinations are being carried out to identify victims.
Ten bodies have been found at the site of fatal crash of the plane carrying Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia’s Tver Region, the Investigative Committee said on Friday, adding that molecular genetic examinations are being carried out to identify victims.
On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that an Embraer Legacy private plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in Russia's Tver Region, killing all 10 people on board. The Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsia said that Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on the plane. An investigation into the accident is underway.
"During the initial investigative actions, 10 dead bodies were found at the crash site. Molecular genetic examinations are being carried out to establish their identities," the committee said in a statement, adding that flight recorders have been located.
Private plane crash in Russia’s Tver region - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2023
Russia
Jet Crash With Wagner Chief Prigozhin Onboard: What We Know So Far
23 August, 18:29 GMT
Documents and items that are important for establishing the circumstances of the crash have been obtained, the committee said.
"The investigation will carefully evaluate all possible versions of what happened," the statement read.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала