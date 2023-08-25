https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/ten-dead-bodies-found-at-plane-crash-site-in-russias-tver-region---investigative-committee-1112893873.html
Ten Bodies, Flight Recorders Found at Plane Crash Site in Russia's Tver Region
Ten Bodies, Flight Recorders Found at Plane Crash Site in Russia’s Tver Region
Ten bodies have been found at the site of fatal crash of the plane carrying Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia’s Tver Region, the Investigative Committee said on Friday, adding that molecular genetic examinations are being carried out to identify victims.
On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that an Embraer Legacy private plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in Russia's Tver Region, killing all 10 people on board. The Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsia said that Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on the plane. An investigation into the accident is underway.Documents and items that are important for establishing the circumstances of the crash have been obtained, the committee said."The investigation will carefully evaluate all possible versions of what happened," the statement read.
russia
tver region
Ten Bodies, Flight Recorders Found at Plane Crash Site in Russia’s Tver Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ten bodies have been found at the site of fatal crash of the plane carrying Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia’s Tver Region, the Investigative Committee said on Friday, adding that molecular genetic examinations are being carried out to identify victims.
Ten bodies have been found at the site of fatal crash of the plane carrying Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin
in Russia’s Tver Region, the Investigative Committee said on Friday, adding that molecular genetic examinations are being carried out to identify victims.
On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that an Embraer Legacy private plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in Russia's Tver Region, killing all 10 people on board. The Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsia said that Prigozhin
was listed as a passenger on the plane. An investigation into the accident is underway.
"During the initial investigative actions, 10 dead bodies were found at the crash site. Molecular genetic examinations are being carried out to establish their identities," the committee said in a statement, adding that flight recorders have been located.
Documents and items that are important for establishing the circumstances of the crash have been obtained, the committee said.
"The investigation will carefully evaluate all possible versions of what happened," the statement read.