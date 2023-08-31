https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/arming-taiwan-diverts-from-bidens-flaws-and-benefits-us-military-industry-1113024685.html

Arming Taiwan Diverts From Biden's Flaws and Benefits US Military Industry

Arming Taiwan Diverts From Biden's Flaws and Benefits US Military Industry

The Biden administration has approved a transfer of military supplies to Taiwan under the foreign military financing (FMF) scheme, a program typically used for sovereign nations. What's behind the move and the island's militarization?

2023-08-31T17:03+0000

2023-08-31T17:03+0000

2023-08-31T17:03+0000

us

analysis

taiwan

china

kuomintang

people's republic of china

gop

white house

joe biden

washington

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094942235_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f4cb03d9e842954024f7199bc6c22fc4.jpg

The Biden administration has approved an $80 million military package for Taiwan, an island considered by Beijing as China's inalienable part.The package comes within the framework of the State Department’s foreign military financing (FMF), which is usually instrumentalized when Washington wants to disburse aid to a sovereign country. The People's Republic of China (PRC) has always been critical of the US weapons delivery to Taiwan. The use of the FMF program risks becoming yet another irritant as it hints at Washington's apparent snubbing of Beijing's One-China principle under which Taiwan cannot be regarded as a sovereign nation.Why is Timing Important?Washington's arms deliveries to Taiwan per se are nothing new, per Thomas W. Pauken II, the author of US vs China: From Trade War to Reciprocal Deal, and a consultant on Asia-Pacific affairs. Still, the timing is curious, given the latest havoc in Hawaii, the House GOP probe into the Bidens, and blunders of the present US administration, he noted."I mean, it's no secret that the US has always had close relations with Taiwan and that they've delivered weapons to Taiwan before. And this is just a case of continuing-on of that type of relationship. As I said, this is mostly about timing. Hawaii fires are an absolute disaster for Biden. People are going to start asking questions about why are hundreds of children missing in Hawaii. And that to distract American voters from talking about Hawaii. They will try things like delivering more weapons to Taiwan, thinking that Americans would be more interested in that issue than on what happened in Hawaii," the Asia-Pacific expert continued.Even though Beijing’s One-China Policy stipulates that Taiwan is part of the PRC, Washington has long maintained relations with the island.In 1949, the Western-backed Nationalist Party of China, called the Kuomintang (KMT), lost to the Communist Party of China (CPC) and fled to Taiwan while gaining the backing of the US and allies. Taiwan and the US were joint participants of the Sino-American Mutual Defense Treaty between 1955 and 1979, with Washington continuing to back the Kuomintang-led leadership despite establishing diplomatic relations with Beijing and recognizing it as the sole legitimate government of China on January 1, 1979.Washington then issued three communiqués in 1972, 1979 and 1982. In the first communiqué, the US acknowledged that "all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China." In the second, the US declared that it would end formal political relations with Taiwan while continuing to maintain economic and cultural ties. In the third, the White House vowed to reduce arms sales to Taiwan under the condition that "peace was observed across the Taiwan Strait."How Does China React to US Arming Taiwan?In response to Biden's latest weapons package to Taipei, China’s Foreign Ministry signaled "strong dissatisfaction" with the arms sale, stressing that Washington's move has violated "China’s sovereignty and security interests" and undermined "peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."If the US insists on sending weapons, there really isn't much to be done about stopping it, Pauken noted. However, the unfolding situation helps China to present itself as a peace-maker vis-à-vis a more aggressive Washington.For its part, China has repeatedly used various international platforms to emphasize global security as Beijing's priority. In February, the PRC released the Global Security Initiative (GSI) by Chairman Xi Jinping, urging the world to abandon the Cold War mentality and hegemonism. Later, China brokered a historic settlement between Saudi Arabia and Iran. In addition, Beijing released its own plan for the Ukraine peace deal. During the 15th Summit of BRICS, the Chinese leadership outlined the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind which meant building a world of shared prosperity and promoting common development. Beijing's peace messages come in contrast with Washington's military build-up in the Asia Pacific which started to disturb even the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) players, which feared a new nuclear arms race in the region.However, it's likely that Washington will continue to push ahead with the militarization of Taiwan and the Asia Pacific region in general, as it offers good revenues for the US military-industrial sector which is currently enjoying the ongoing Ukraine conflict bonanza.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/us-oks-first-ever-defense-aid-for-taiwan-under-sovereign-state-finance-program-1113004246.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220523/whats-behind-bidens-resolve-to-defend-taiwan-against-beijing-1095725036.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/xi-says-brics-states-should-step-up-as-mediators-in-pressing-issues-1112820833.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/beijing-bets-on-brics-as-biden-ramps-up-tech-and-trade-war-1112709713.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/us-military-recruiting-woes-stem-from-unending-wars-not-likely-to-end-soon-1112803628.html

taiwan

china

washington

southeast asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us-taiwan relations, us military aid taiwan, taiwan island, one china policy, joe biden fmf package taiwan, arming taiwan, invasion of taiwan, people's republic of china, xi jinping, global security initiative, saudi-iran peace deal brokered by china, shared future for mankind, biden's indo-pacific strategy, aukus, asean