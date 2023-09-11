https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/musk-dismisses-treason-accusations-for-declining-to-activate-starlink-near-crimea-1113288426.html

Musk Dismisses 'Treason' Accusations for Declining to Activate Starlink Near Crimea

Musk Dismisses 'Treason' Accusations for Declining to Activate Starlink Near Crimea

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk on Monday dismissed accusations of "treason" in connection with his refusal to activate the Starlink satellite network over Crimea to aid Ukraine's attack on Russia's fleet.

"I am a citizen of the United States and have only that passport. No matter what happens, I will fight for and die in America. The United States Congress has not declared war on Russia. If anyone is treasonous, it is those who call me such," Musk said in a post on his social platform X. The post was a reply to allegations, including those made by political commentators, that Musk "personally sabotaged a military operation of a US ally." Last week, US media reported that Musk turned off Starlink services near Crimea in 2022 to disrupt a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian naval fleet. In response, Musk said he declined to activate the network over Crimea to enable a Ukrainian strike on the Russian naval fleet.

