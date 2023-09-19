https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/russian-chinese-coordination-important-amid-wests-deterrence-campaign---top-security-official-1113488676.html
Russian-Chinese Coordination Important Amid West's Deterrence Campaign - Top Security Official
Russian-Chinese Coordination Important Amid West's Deterrence Campaign - Top Security Official
The further deepening of Russian-Chinese coordination is particularly important amid West's campaign to deter Moscow and Beijing, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday.
2023-09-19T09:38+0000
2023-09-19T09:38+0000
2023-09-19T09:38+0000
world
nikolai patrushev
wang yi
russia
china
russian security council
beijing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/13/1113487565_0:22:3073:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_1407543c434a0c0119dcd66232f37dea.jpg
"In the context of the campaign launched by the collective West to double deter Russia and China, further deepening of Russian-Chinese coordination and interaction in the international arena is of particular importance. In this context, I want to confirm our continued support for Beijing on the issues of Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, which are used by the West to discredit China," Patrushev said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. It is important that the approaches of Russia and China to fundamental issues of modern world order are close, the official said. Russia looks forward to detailed bilateral negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing this October as part of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Patrushev said.Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Russia on September 18-21 for the 18th round of China-Russia strategic security consultations. On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the conflict in Ukraine, briefed each other on the content of talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US Presidential National Security Advisor John Sullivan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/china-russia-bear-special-responsibility-for-global-strategic-stability---wang-yi-1113475760.html
russia
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/13/1113487565_166:0:2895:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_31dd7f33e136545c973f63ae290f0a62.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian-chinese coordination, russian security council secretary nikolai patrushev,
russian-chinese coordination, russian security council secretary nikolai patrushev,
Russian-Chinese Coordination Important Amid West's Deterrence Campaign - Top Security Official
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The further deepening of Russian-Chinese coordination is particularly important amid West's campaign to deter Moscow and Beijing, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday.
"In the context of the campaign launched by the collective West to double deter Russia and China, further deepening of Russian-Chinese coordination and interaction in the international arena is of particular importance. In this context, I want to confirm our continued support for Beijing on the issues of Taiwan
, Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, which are used by the West to discredit China," Patrushev said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
It is important that the approaches of Russia and China to fundamental issues of modern world order are close, the official said.
"It is important that the approaches of Russia and China to the fundamental issues of the modern world order and key international problems coincide or are close. Including with regard to the fundamental principle of equal and indivisible security, the desire to defend their national interests and an independent path of development," Patrushev said.
Russia looks forward to detailed bilateral negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping
in Beijing this October as part of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Patrushev said.
"In October, we look forward to detailed bilateral negotiations between ... Putin and ... Xi in Beijing as part of the participation of the Russian head of state in the events of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation," Patrushev said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Russia on September 18-21 for the 18th round of China-Russia strategic security consultations.
On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the conflict in Ukraine, briefed each other on the content of talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US Presidential National Security Advisor John Sullivan.