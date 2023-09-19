https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/russian-chinese-coordination-important-amid-wests-deterrence-campaign---top-security-official-1113488676.html

Russian-Chinese Coordination Important Amid West's Deterrence Campaign - Top Security Official

Russian-Chinese Coordination Important Amid West's Deterrence Campaign - Top Security Official

The further deepening of Russian-Chinese coordination is particularly important amid West's campaign to deter Moscow and Beijing, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday.

2023-09-19T09:38+0000

2023-09-19T09:38+0000

2023-09-19T09:38+0000

world

nikolai patrushev

wang yi

russia

china

russian security council

beijing

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/13/1113487565_0:22:3073:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_1407543c434a0c0119dcd66232f37dea.jpg

"In the context of the campaign launched by the collective West to double deter Russia and China, further deepening of Russian-Chinese coordination and interaction in the international arena is of particular importance. In this context, I want to confirm our continued support for Beijing on the issues of Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, which are used by the West to discredit China," Patrushev said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. It is important that the approaches of Russia and China to fundamental issues of modern world order are close, the official said. Russia looks forward to detailed bilateral negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing this October as part of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Patrushev said.Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Russia on September 18-21 for the 18th round of China-Russia strategic security consultations. On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the conflict in Ukraine, briefed each other on the content of talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US Presidential National Security Advisor John Sullivan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/china-russia-bear-special-responsibility-for-global-strategic-stability---wang-yi-1113475760.html

russia

china

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian-chinese coordination, russian security council secretary nikolai patrushev,