https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/china-russia-bear-special-responsibility-for-global-strategic-stability---wang-yi-1113475760.html
China, Russia Bear Special Responsibility for Global Strategic Stability - Wang Yi
China, Russia Bear Special Responsibility for Global Strategic Stability - Wang Yi
Russia and China bear special responsibility for maintaining strategic stability in the world, with their bilateral cooperation not aimed against anyone, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.
2023-09-18T18:59+0000
2023-09-18T18:59+0000
2023-09-18T18:59+0000
world
russia
china
sergey lavrov
wang yi
moscow
russia-china cooperation
bilateral cooperation
multipolar world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/12/1113477550_0:0:2938:1652_1920x0_80_0_0_47acce87fbb5e5b98b7733d33734a6a6.jpg
"Our cooperation is not aimed against anyone and is not a subject to disturbances and outside interventions. At the same time, China and Russia, as global superpowers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, bear special responsibility for maintaining strategic stability and progress in the world. The fiercer unilateral hegemony and bloc confrontation is, the more important it is for us to keep up with the times," Wang said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. "The current turbulence of global and regional situations" demands constant coordination and the boosting of strategic cooperation, the diplomat added. Lavrov noted that the Russia-China cooperation is developing in "harsh conditions when the world is undergoing tectonic shifts." The Russian minister also expressed confidence that the countries' bilateral ties would continue to develop, including on the sidelines of international forums such as the UN General Assembly and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. The result of this cooperation will "meet the expectations of all peoples of the international community," Lavrov emphasized.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/lavrov-and-chinese-foreign-minister-wang-yi-hold-talks-in-moscow-1113447348.html
russia
china
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/12/1113477550_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e5b2b6c8a62716bcdb9bf63bead68a1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian-chinese relations, russia-china relations, russia china relations, russian-chinese ties, russia-china ties, russia china ties, russian-chinese cooperation, russia-china cooperation, russia china cooperation, bilateral cooperation, are china and russia allies, lavrov-wang meeting, lavrov-wang negotiations, wang-lavrov meeting, wang-lavrov negotiations, multilateral world order, multilateral world, polycentric world order, polycentric world, no to us hegemony, russia-china alliance, china-russia alliance, unilateral hegemony, bloc confrontation, western arrogance, western hegemony, new world order, western hegemonic habits, system of international relations, international relations system, anti-russian bias, anti-chinese bias, anti-russian sentiment, anti-chinese sentiment
russian-chinese relations, russia-china relations, russia china relations, russian-chinese ties, russia-china ties, russia china ties, russian-chinese cooperation, russia-china cooperation, russia china cooperation, bilateral cooperation, are china and russia allies, lavrov-wang meeting, lavrov-wang negotiations, wang-lavrov meeting, wang-lavrov negotiations, multilateral world order, multilateral world, polycentric world order, polycentric world, no to us hegemony, russia-china alliance, china-russia alliance, unilateral hegemony, bloc confrontation, western arrogance, western hegemony, new world order, western hegemonic habits, system of international relations, international relations system, anti-russian bias, anti-chinese bias, anti-russian sentiment, anti-chinese sentiment
China, Russia Bear Special Responsibility for Global Strategic Stability - Wang Yi
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and China bear special responsibility for maintaining strategic stability in the world, with their bilateral cooperation not aimed against anyone, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.
"Our cooperation is not aimed against anyone and is not a subject to disturbances and outside interventions. At the same time, China and Russia
, as global superpowers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, bear special responsibility for maintaining strategic stability and progress in the world. The fiercer unilateral hegemony and bloc confrontation is, the more important it is for us to keep up with the times," Wang said during a meeting
with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.
"The current turbulence of global and regional situations" demands constant coordination and the boosting of strategic cooperation
, the diplomat added.
Lavrov noted that the Russia-China cooperation is developing in "harsh conditions when the world is undergoing tectonic shifts."
"I would like to underline the importance of the Russia-China cooperation for ensuring justice in global affairs and maintaining the balance of interest in processes which develop in multiple directions," the top Russian diplomat stated.
The Russian minister also expressed confidence that the countries' bilateral ties
would continue to develop, including on the sidelines of international forums such as the UN General Assembly and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
. The result of this cooperation will "meet the expectations of all peoples of the international community," Lavrov emphasized.