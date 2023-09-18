https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/china-russia-bear-special-responsibility-for-global-strategic-stability---wang-yi-1113475760.html

China, Russia Bear Special Responsibility for Global Strategic Stability - Wang Yi

China, Russia Bear Special Responsibility for Global Strategic Stability - Wang Yi

Russia and China bear special responsibility for maintaining strategic stability in the world, with their bilateral cooperation not aimed against anyone, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

2023-09-18T18:59+0000

2023-09-18T18:59+0000

2023-09-18T18:59+0000

world

russia

china

sergey lavrov

wang yi

moscow

russia-china cooperation

bilateral cooperation

multipolar world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/12/1113477550_0:0:2938:1652_1920x0_80_0_0_47acce87fbb5e5b98b7733d33734a6a6.jpg

"Our cooperation is not aimed against anyone and is not a subject to disturbances and outside interventions. At the same time, China and Russia, as global superpowers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, bear special responsibility for maintaining strategic stability and progress in the world. The fiercer unilateral hegemony and bloc confrontation is, the more important it is for us to keep up with the times," Wang said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. "The current turbulence of global and regional situations" demands constant coordination and the boosting of strategic cooperation, the diplomat added. Lavrov noted that the Russia-China cooperation is developing in "harsh conditions when the world is undergoing tectonic shifts." The Russian minister also expressed confidence that the countries' bilateral ties would continue to develop, including on the sidelines of international forums such as the UN General Assembly and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. The result of this cooperation will "meet the expectations of all peoples of the international community," Lavrov emphasized.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/lavrov-and-chinese-foreign-minister-wang-yi-hold-talks-in-moscow-1113447348.html

russia

china

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian-chinese relations, russia-china relations, russia china relations, russian-chinese ties, russia-china ties, russia china ties, russian-chinese cooperation, russia-china cooperation, russia china cooperation, bilateral cooperation, are china and russia allies, lavrov-wang meeting, lavrov-wang negotiations, wang-lavrov meeting, wang-lavrov negotiations, multilateral world order, multilateral world, polycentric world order, polycentric world, no to us hegemony, russia-china alliance, china-russia alliance, unilateral hegemony, bloc confrontation, western arrogance, western hegemony, new world order, western hegemonic habits, system of international relations, international relations system, anti-russian bias, anti-chinese bias, anti-russian sentiment, anti-chinese sentiment