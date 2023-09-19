https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/watch-ukrainian-pow-describe-how-russian-leaflet-saved-his-life-1113502078.html

Watch Ukrainian POW Describe How Russian Leaflet Saved His Life

A group of Ukrainian soldiers ran into the woods to surrender to the Russian Armed Forces. One of the defectors told Sputnik that the group decided to surrender after their infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) got hit.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has published a clip showing a detained Ukrainian servicemen who managed to contact Russian troops thanks to leaflets spread by Russian forces that contain a frequency and call sign.The Ukrainian soldier talked about the poor combat supplies of the Kiev regime, including the lack of armored vehicles and munitions. Moreover, the prisoner of war (POW) mentioned that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have special squads to shoot deserters.The POW noted the good attitude towards him of the Russian soldiers.Amid the failed counteroffensive attempt launched by the Kiev regime in early June, Ukrainian servicemen are increasingly refusing to sacrifice their lives to protect NATO interests. Having achieved almost nothing by losing the majority of their strategic reserves, Ukrainian servicemen have no reason to fight for Volodymyr Zelensky or US hegemony. Therefore, more and more Ukrainian soldiers are trying to save their lives by surrendering to Russian troops.

