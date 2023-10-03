https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/experiments-were-carried-out-why-ukrainian-soldiers-becoming-antibiotic-resistant-1113885591.html

'Experiments Were Carried Out': Why Ukrainian Soldiers Becoming Antibiotic-Resistant

'Experiments Were Carried Out': Why Ukrainian Soldiers Becoming Antibiotic-Resistant

A European healthcare system found that Ukrainian citizens who have arrived for treatment often have dangerous bacteria and antibiotic resistance. Western media raised the alarm about this phenomenon that might threaten the entire continent.

Hospitals in several European countries have recorded significant growth of antibiotic resistance among Ukrainians arriving for treatment. So far, the exact cause of this remains unclear. The first case was announced in a research letter for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Germany in August, when a Ukrainian soldier was diagnosed with a number of dangerous infections that were not treatable with antibiotics.Western media recently highlighted that similar incidents were registered in several unnamed European countries, where wounded soldiers and refugees from Ukraine had gone. They cited “hospital and hygiene infrastructure” problems in Ukraine as one of the reasons the diseases spread, making “it harder to take the usual precautions against antibiotic resistance.” Media also pointed out the absence of tests to determine the correct antibiotic use in Ukrainian hospitals. Therefore, infections and antibiotic-resistance are often found only in Europe.However, experts told Sputnik that antibiotic resistance could be a sign that these people had undergone biological experiments.Dangerous BacteriaThe German CDC report claims the first case was officially registered in Germany. The wounded Ukrainian soldier was taken from Dnepropetrovsk to Kiev first, and then to an American military hospital in Germany. It was only when he was there that he was tested for infections and the unexpected discovery was made.According to the CDC, Acinetobacter baumannii, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Klebsiella pneumoniae can cause pneumonia, meningitis, as well as infections in wounds and in the urinary tract.Ukrainians, both military personnel and refugees, can be carriers of dangerous infections across both Ukraine and Europe. Thus, US researchers warned European countries of an “increased risk” of the spread of multidrug-resistant organisms (MDR):Nevertheless, immunologist Vladislav Zhemchugov, an expert in especially dangerous infections, believes that there is no epidemic risk in Europe because of the hospital-acquired nature of infection transmission. But antibiotic resistance is a serious problem.Biological Weapon AgentsLow standards of healthcare and uncontrolled use of antibiotics may not be the only causes of resistance. Igor Nikulin, former UN Commission on Chemical, Bacteriological, and Biological Weapons inspector, suggests there is another reason for such a dangerous trend. He explained that biological weapons agents - people who underwent biological experiments - were also resistant to antibiotics. There has been a clear example of such a phenomenon in the US.Russian MoD Warned About This Last YearIn July 2022, a report from Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed that Ukrainian military personnel were involved in experiments to assess the tolerance of dangerous infectious diseases.He also noted that Russian healthcare experts found antibodies against pathogens of a number of infectious diseases in Ukrainian prisoners of war: 33% of them were sick with hepatitis A, more than 4% had a fever with renal syndrome, while 20% had West Nile fever. According to the Russian military chief, these figures significantly exceeded the statistical average.Apparently, Ukrainian military personnel have already been treated for the listed infectious diseases, Igor Nikulin explained:

