International
LIVE: Putin, Iraqi PM Join Russian Energy Week's Plenary Session
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/pentagon-chief-announces-new-200mln-ukraine-aid-package-includes-air-defense-munitions-1114091921.html
Pentagon Chief Announces New $200Mln Ukraine Aid Package, Includes Air Defense Munitions
Pentagon Chief Announces New $200Mln Ukraine Aid Package, Includes Air Defense Munitions
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced on Wednesday a new $200 million security assistance package for Ukraine that includes munitions for a new air defense system that will soon be delivered to Ukraine, among other weapons.
2023-10-11T11:19+0000
2023-10-11T11:19+0000
world
us
ukraine
pentagon
lloyd austin
us arms for ukraine
us military aid
military aid
financial aid
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083688243_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b288828fc24d50aba7d1f3ffcbaac5c5.jpg
"I am proud that the United States has just announced its latest security assistance package for Ukraine, valued at $200 million," Austin told reporters ahead of a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels. The new assistance package includes AIM-9M munitions for a new air defense system that we will soon deliver to Ukraine, as well as artillery and rocket ammunition, precision aerial munitions, anti-tank weapons, and equipment to counter Russian drones, the official added. The same day, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the US administration is committed to supporting Ukraine for "as long as it takes" and that US allies share the "burden" of assistance with Washington. Western countries have been providing military aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian military operation in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/peace-activists-on-capitol-hill-demand-us-stop-pumping-weapons-money-into-ukraine-1113932320.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083688243_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_36eb565f15a16cec381e61b10b0e72aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us congress, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine, air defense munitions
ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us congress, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine, air defense munitions

Pentagon Chief Announces New $200Mln Ukraine Aid Package, Includes Air Defense Munitions

11:19 GMT 11.10.2023
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonIn this Aug. 18, 2021, photo, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the Pentagon in Washington.
In this Aug. 18, 2021, photo, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the Pentagon in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2023
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced on Wednesday a new $200 million security assistance package for Ukraine that includes munitions for a new air defense system that will soon be delivered to Ukraine, among other weapons.
"I am proud that the United States has just announced its latest security assistance package for Ukraine, valued at $200 million," Austin told reporters ahead of a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels.
The new assistance package includes AIM-9M munitions for a new air defense system that we will soon deliver to Ukraine, as well as artillery and rocket ammunition, precision aerial munitions, anti-tank weapons, and equipment to counter Russian drones, the official added.
The same day, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the US administration is committed to supporting Ukraine for "as long as it takes" and that US allies share the "burden" of assistance with Washington.

"Our allies and Ukrainian people can rest assured that the Biden administration, with the support of a bipartisan majority of the US Congress and the American people, will work so that Ukraine receives the assistance it needs," Yellen said ahead of the annual meeting of the International Monetary fund and the World Bank, adding that Washington cannot let its support to Ukraine be interrupted.

The United States Capitol, the meeting place of the U.S.Congress in Washington, D.C. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2023
Americas
Peace Activists on Capitol Hill Demand US Stop Pumping Weapons, Money Into Ukraine
4 October, 17:14 GMT
Western countries have been providing military aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian military operation in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала