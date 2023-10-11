https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/pentagon-chief-announces-new-200mln-ukraine-aid-package-includes-air-defense-munitions-1114091921.html
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced on Wednesday a new $200 million security assistance package for Ukraine that includes munitions for a new air defense system that will soon be delivered to Ukraine, among other weapons.
"I am proud that the United States has just announced its latest security assistance package for Ukraine, valued at $200 million," Austin told reporters ahead of a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels. The new assistance package includes AIM-9M munitions for a new air defense system that we will soon deliver to Ukraine, as well as artillery and rocket ammunition, precision aerial munitions, anti-tank weapons, and equipment to counter Russian drones, the official added. The same day, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the US administration is committed to supporting Ukraine for "as long as it takes" and that US allies share the "burden" of assistance with Washington. Western countries have been providing military aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian military operation in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.
