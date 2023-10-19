International
Russian TOS Weaponry Hammers Ukrainian Troops' Hideouts
Russian forces carried out a high-precision strike targeting Ukrainian manpower, Sergey Zybinsky, head spokesman for the Battlegroup Zapad (West).
Russian TOS Weaponry Hammers Ukrainian Troops' Hideouts

11:57 GMT 19.10.2023
Russian forces carried out a high-precision strike targeting Ukrainian manpower, Sergey Zybinsky, head spokesman for the Battlegroup Zapad (West).

"Strikes by the heavy flamethrower system hit clusters of hiding troops from Ukraine’s 68th Jaeger and 32nd Mechanized Brigades near Sergeyevka," Zybinsky told Sputnik.

Zybinsky added that Russian Su-34 fighter bomber crews destroyed temporary deployment points and strongholds belonging to the units of Ukraine’s 44th Mechanized Brigade near the Berestovoye village in the Kupyansk direction.
Beyond that, Russia’s Kamov Ka-52 and Mil Mi-28 attack helicopters along with Tactical Air Force bombed a cluster of troops, weaponry and military equipment of Ukraine’s 95th Air Assault Brigade, 14th and 32nd Mechanized Brigades, and a number of Territorial Defense units.

"In counterfire Battlegroup Zapad’s artillery wiped out a Ukrainian 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled gun, two mortar crews and an ammunition supply in Novaya Kruglyakovka, Sinkovka and Ivanovka. Total enemy casualties amounted to 80 personnel, three tanks, an M113 armored personnel carrier (APC), and two pick-up trucks," Zybinsky added.

American M113 armored personnel carrier destroyed in the special military op zone - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch Russian Forces Destroy US M113 APC in Special Op Zone
2 October, 18:06 GMT
