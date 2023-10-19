https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/russian-tos-weaponry-hammers-ukrainian-troops-hideouts-1114314957.html
Russian TOS Weaponry Hammers Ukrainian Troops' Hideouts
Russia's Tyazhyelaya Ognemyetnaya Sistema (Heavy Flamethrower System) - better known as TOS - has been proving its impressive capabilities on the frontline.
Russian forces carried out a high-precision strike targeting Ukrainian manpower, Sergey Zybinsky, head spokesman for the Battlegroup Zapad (West).Zybinsky added that Russian Su-34 fighter bomber crews destroyed temporary deployment points and strongholds belonging to the units of Ukraine’s 44th Mechanized Brigade near the Berestovoye village in the Kupyansk direction.Beyond that, Russia’s Kamov Ka-52 and Mil Mi-28 attack helicopters along with Tactical Air Force bombed a cluster of troops, weaponry and military equipment of Ukraine’s 95th Air Assault Brigade, 14th and 32nd Mechanized Brigades, and a number of Territorial Defense units.
Russian forces carried out a high-precision strike targeting Ukrainian manpower, Sergey Zybinsky, head spokesman for the Battlegroup Zapad (West).
"Strikes by the heavy flamethrower system hit clusters of hiding troops from Ukraine’s 68th Jaeger and 32nd Mechanized Brigades near Sergeyevka," Zybinsky told Sputnik.
Zybinsky added that Russian Su-34 fighter bomber
crews destroyed temporary deployment points and strongholds belonging to the units of Ukraine’s 44th Mechanized Brigade near the Berestovoye village in the Kupyansk direction.
Beyond that, Russia’s Kamov Ka-52
and Mil Mi-28 attack helicopters along with Tactical Air Force bombed a cluster of troops, weaponry and military equipment of Ukraine’s 95th Air Assault Brigade
, 14th and 32nd Mechanized Brigades, and a number of Territorial Defense units.
"In counterfire Battlegroup Zapad’s artillery wiped out a Ukrainian 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled gun, two mortar crews and an ammunition supply in Novaya Kruglyakovka, Sinkovka and Ivanovka. Total enemy casualties amounted to 80 personnel, three tanks, an M113 armored personnel carrier (APC), and two pick-up trucks," Zybinsky added.