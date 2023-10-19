https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/russian-tos-weaponry-hammers-ukrainian-troops-hideouts-1114314957.html

Russian TOS Weaponry Hammers Ukrainian Troops' Hideouts

Russia's Tyazhyelaya Ognemyetnaya Sistema (Heavy Flamethrower System) - better known as TOS - has been proving its impressive capabilities on the frontline.

Russian forces carried out a high-precision strike targeting Ukrainian manpower, Sergey Zybinsky, head spokesman for the Battlegroup Zapad (West).Zybinsky added that Russian Su-34 fighter bomber crews destroyed temporary deployment points and strongholds belonging to the units of Ukraine’s 44th Mechanized Brigade near the Berestovoye village in the Kupyansk direction.Beyond that, Russia’s Kamov Ka-52 and Mil Mi-28 attack helicopters along with Tactical Air Force bombed a cluster of troops, weaponry and military equipment of Ukraine’s 95th Air Assault Brigade, 14th and 32nd Mechanized Brigades, and a number of Territorial Defense units.

