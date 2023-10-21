LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Army Carried Out Strikes on Hamas Observation Posts in Multistory Buildings

Peace Summit on Gaza Conflict to Take Place in Cairo on Saturday

An international meeting to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip will be held in Cairo on Saturday.

As many as 31 countries and three international organizations are expected to attend the gathering, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Jordanian King Abdullah II, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, among others.

The summit will focus on the ongoing escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the future of Palestine and the peace process.

Israel will reportedly skip the event, and there is no information on who is to represent Russia, the Kremlin said.

The meeting was initiated by Egypt, which has historically been a key mediator between Hamas and Israel, and is part of its diplomatic efforts to settle the escalating conflict.