LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Army Carried Out Strikes on Hamas Observation Posts in Multistory Buildings

On 17 October, a missile hit the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, causing a massive explosion that killed nearly 500 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
The Palestinian group Hamas blamed the explosion on an Israeli airstrike. The Israel Defense Forces said the hospital was hit by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.
The destruction of the hospital sparked outrage in countries around the world, whose citizens stormed Israeli embassies or protested against Washington's foreign policy.
The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people being killed and injured on both sides.
