LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Army Carried Out Strikes on Hamas Observation Posts in Multistory Buildings

On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack on Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.
04:54 GMT 21.10.2023 (Updated: 05:06 GMT 21.10.2023)
Being updated
On 7 October, Hamas launched a large-scale surprise rocket attack on Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.
On 17 October, a missile hit the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, causing a massive explosion that killed nearly 500 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
The Palestinian group Hamas blamed the explosion on an Israeli airstrike. The Israel Defense Forces said the hospital was hit by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.
The destruction of the hospital sparked outrage in countries around the world, whose citizens stormed Israeli embassies or protested against Washington's foreign policy.
The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people being killed and injured on both sides.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
05:00 GMT 21.10.2023
Peace Summit on Gaza Conflict to Take Place in Cairo on Saturday
An international meeting to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip will be held in Cairo on Saturday.
As many as 31 countries and three international organizations are expected to attend the gathering, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Jordanian King Abdullah II, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, among others.
The summit will focus on the ongoing escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the future of Palestine and the peace process.
Israel will reportedly skip the event, and there is no information on who is to represent Russia, the Kremlin said.
The meeting was initiated by Egypt, which has historically been a key mediator between Hamas and Israel, and is part of its diplomatic efforts to settle the escalating conflict.
04:53 GMT 21.10.2023
Israeli Army Says Carried Out Strikes on Hamas Observation Posts in Multistory Buildings
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it struck Hamas sniper and observation posts inside multistory buildings.
"Overnight, IDF fighter jets continued to strike a large number of Hamas terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip. Among these terror targets were operational command centers, anti-tank missile launchers, and strategic Hamas infrastructure used for terror purposes," the IDF said.
"Furthermore, the IDF struck Hamas anti-tank missile, sniper, and observation posts located inside multi-story buildings," it said.
