https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/global-provocations-similar-to-nord-stream-blasts-not-ruled-out---putin-1114649572.html
Global Provocations Similar to Nord Stream Blasts Not Ruled Out - Putin
Global Provocations Similar to Nord Stream Blasts Not Ruled Out - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the possibility of external risks similar to explosions of the Nord Stream pipelines can not be ruled out.
2023-11-01T20:02+0000
2023-11-01T20:02+0000
2023-11-01T20:01+0000
nord stream sabotage
nord stream
vladimir putin
russia
balticconnector
nord stream pipeline
sabotage
information sabotage
blast
gas leak
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112389318_0:76:2968:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_07d9d34e655e0e4d954fd9711e4687bf.jpg
"We remember what happened with Nord Stream. We should not rule out provocations like the one when they recently tried to blame Russia for damaging the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia," Putin said at a government meeting on economic issues.In September 2022, the Nord Stream gas pipelines, running under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the EU, suffered unprecedented damage from explosions. Nord Stream AG, the operator, declared the repair timeline uncertain. Following the exclusion of Russia from the investigations led by Denmark, Germany and Sweden, Moscow initiated its own probe, labelling the attacks as international terrorism. Although investigation outcomes remain undisclosed, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh implicated US involvement in the incident; however, Washington has denied any and all claims that it played a role in the attack.On October 11, Finnish police spokesman Mikko Simola reported finding external traces on the seabed near the damaged Balticconnector pipeline. The Central Finland Police Department, in collaboration with Estonian colleagues, is investigating. Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur mentioned photographic and video evidence indicating the pipeline had been forcibly displaced, possibly by an anchor.On October 20, Finland's Foreign Minister contacted China and Russia regarding the Balticconnector incident, highlighting the severity of the situation and ongoing probe.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/terrorist-attack-on-nord-stream-de-facto-organized-by-us-uk---kremlin-1113731507.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112389318_237:0:2968:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc06041c7edc87627f42cf491032bb13.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nord stream sabotage, terrorist attack on nord stream, nord stream pipelines, nord stream explosion, culprits of nord stream sabotage, us behind nord stream sabotage, uk behind nord stream sabotage, damaged pipeline, finland, estonia, balticconnector, gas pipeline, energy crisis, energy shortage, gulf of finland, gasgrid finland, norsar, gas pipeline, gas leak, pipeline explosion, natural gas, natural gas pipeline
nord stream sabotage, terrorist attack on nord stream, nord stream pipelines, nord stream explosion, culprits of nord stream sabotage, us behind nord stream sabotage, uk behind nord stream sabotage, damaged pipeline, finland, estonia, balticconnector, gas pipeline, energy crisis, energy shortage, gulf of finland, gasgrid finland, norsar, gas pipeline, gas leak, pipeline explosion, natural gas, natural gas pipeline
Global Provocations Similar to Nord Stream Blasts Not Ruled Out - Putin
NOVO-OGARYOVO, Moscow Region (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the possibility of external risks similar to explosions of the Nord Stream pipelines can not be ruled out.
"We remember what happened with Nord Stream. We should not rule out provocations like the one when they recently tried to blame Russia for damaging the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia," Putin said at a government meeting on economic issues.
In September 2022, the Nord Stream gas pipelines, running under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the EU, suffered unprecedented damage from explosions
. Nord Stream AG, the operator, declared the repair timeline uncertain. Following the exclusion of Russia from the investigations led by Denmark, Germany and Sweden
, Moscow initiated its own probe, labelling the attacks as international terrorism.
Although investigation outcomes remain undisclosed, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh
implicated US involvement in the incident; however, Washington
has denied any and all claims that it played a role in the attack.
On October 11, Finnish police spokesman Mikko Simola reported finding external traces on the seabed near the damaged Balticconnector pipeline
. The Central Finland Police Department, in collaboration with Estonian colleagues, is investigating. Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur mentioned photographic and video evidence indicating the pipeline had been forcibly displaced, possibly by an anchor.
On October 20, Finland's Foreign Minister contacted China and Russia
regarding the Balticconnector incident, highlighting the severity of the situation and ongoing probe.