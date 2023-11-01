International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Nord Stream Sabotage
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which delivered energy to Germany from Russia, were hit by explosions in September 2022. In February, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the US with the support of Norway.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/global-provocations-similar-to-nord-stream-blasts-not-ruled-out---putin-1114649572.html
Global Provocations Similar to Nord Stream Blasts Not Ruled Out - Putin
Global Provocations Similar to Nord Stream Blasts Not Ruled Out - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the possibility of external risks similar to explosions of the Nord Stream pipelines can not be ruled out.
2023-11-01T20:02+0000
2023-11-01T20:01+0000
nord stream sabotage
nord stream
vladimir putin
russia
balticconnector
nord stream pipeline
sabotage
information sabotage
blast
gas leak
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112389318_0:76:2968:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_07d9d34e655e0e4d954fd9711e4687bf.jpg
"We remember what happened with Nord Stream. We should not rule out provocations like the one when they recently tried to blame Russia for damaging the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia," Putin said at a government meeting on economic issues.In September 2022, the Nord Stream gas pipelines, running under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the EU, suffered unprecedented damage from explosions. Nord Stream AG, the operator, declared the repair timeline uncertain. Following the exclusion of Russia from the investigations led by Denmark, Germany and Sweden, Moscow initiated its own probe, labelling the attacks as international terrorism. Although investigation outcomes remain undisclosed, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh implicated US involvement in the incident; however, Washington has denied any and all claims that it played a role in the attack.On October 11, Finnish police spokesman Mikko Simola reported finding external traces on the seabed near the damaged Balticconnector pipeline. The Central Finland Police Department, in collaboration with Estonian colleagues, is investigating. Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur mentioned photographic and video evidence indicating the pipeline had been forcibly displaced, possibly by an anchor.On October 20, Finland's Foreign Minister contacted China and Russia regarding the Balticconnector incident, highlighting the severity of the situation and ongoing probe.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/terrorist-attack-on-nord-stream-de-facto-organized-by-us-uk---kremlin-1113731507.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112389318_237:0:2968:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc06041c7edc87627f42cf491032bb13.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nord stream sabotage, terrorist attack on nord stream, nord stream pipelines, nord stream explosion, culprits of nord stream sabotage, us behind nord stream sabotage, uk behind nord stream sabotage, damaged pipeline, finland, estonia, balticconnector, gas pipeline, energy crisis, energy shortage, gulf of finland, gasgrid finland, norsar, gas pipeline, gas leak, pipeline explosion, natural gas, natural gas pipeline
nord stream sabotage, terrorist attack on nord stream, nord stream pipelines, nord stream explosion, culprits of nord stream sabotage, us behind nord stream sabotage, uk behind nord stream sabotage, damaged pipeline, finland, estonia, balticconnector, gas pipeline, energy crisis, energy shortage, gulf of finland, gasgrid finland, norsar, gas pipeline, gas leak, pipeline explosion, natural gas, natural gas pipeline

Global Provocations Similar to Nord Stream Blasts Not Ruled Out - Putin

20:02 GMT 01.11.2023
© Sputnik / Alexander Kazakov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2023
© Sputnik / Alexander Kazakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
NOVO-OGARYOVO, Moscow Region (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the possibility of external risks similar to explosions of the Nord Stream pipelines can not be ruled out.
"We remember what happened with Nord Stream. We should not rule out provocations like the one when they recently tried to blame Russia for damaging the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia," Putin said at a government meeting on economic issues.
In September 2022, the Nord Stream gas pipelines, running under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the EU, suffered unprecedented damage from explosions. Nord Stream AG, the operator, declared the repair timeline uncertain. Following the exclusion of Russia from the investigations led by Denmark, Germany and Sweden, Moscow initiated its own probe, labelling the attacks as international terrorism.
Although investigation outcomes remain undisclosed, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh implicated US involvement in the incident; however, Washington has denied any and all claims that it played a role in the attack.
Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2023
Nord Stream Sabotage
Terrorist Attack on Nord Stream De Facto Organized by US, UK - Kremlin
27 September, 11:44 GMT
On October 11, Finnish police spokesman Mikko Simola reported finding external traces on the seabed near the damaged Balticconnector pipeline. The Central Finland Police Department, in collaboration with Estonian colleagues, is investigating. Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur mentioned photographic and video evidence indicating the pipeline had been forcibly displaced, possibly by an anchor.
On October 20, Finland's Foreign Minister contacted China and Russia regarding the Balticconnector incident, highlighting the severity of the situation and ongoing probe.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала