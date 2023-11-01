https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/global-provocations-similar-to-nord-stream-blasts-not-ruled-out---putin-1114649572.html

Global Provocations Similar to Nord Stream Blasts Not Ruled Out - Putin

Global Provocations Similar to Nord Stream Blasts Not Ruled Out - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the possibility of external risks similar to explosions of the Nord Stream pipelines can not be ruled out.

2023-11-01T20:02+0000

2023-11-01T20:02+0000

2023-11-01T20:01+0000

nord stream sabotage

nord stream

vladimir putin

russia

balticconnector

nord stream pipeline

sabotage

information sabotage

blast

gas leak

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112389318_0:76:2968:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_07d9d34e655e0e4d954fd9711e4687bf.jpg

"We remember what happened with Nord Stream. We should not rule out provocations like the one when they recently tried to blame Russia for damaging the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia," Putin said at a government meeting on economic issues.In September 2022, the Nord Stream gas pipelines, running under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the EU, suffered unprecedented damage from explosions. Nord Stream AG, the operator, declared the repair timeline uncertain. Following the exclusion of Russia from the investigations led by Denmark, Germany and Sweden, Moscow initiated its own probe, labelling the attacks as international terrorism. Although investigation outcomes remain undisclosed, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh implicated US involvement in the incident; however, Washington has denied any and all claims that it played a role in the attack.On October 11, Finnish police spokesman Mikko Simola reported finding external traces on the seabed near the damaged Balticconnector pipeline. The Central Finland Police Department, in collaboration with Estonian colleagues, is investigating. Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur mentioned photographic and video evidence indicating the pipeline had been forcibly displaced, possibly by an anchor.On October 20, Finland's Foreign Minister contacted China and Russia regarding the Balticconnector incident, highlighting the severity of the situation and ongoing probe.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/terrorist-attack-on-nord-stream-de-facto-organized-by-us-uk---kremlin-1113731507.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nord stream sabotage, terrorist attack on nord stream, nord stream pipelines, nord stream explosion, culprits of nord stream sabotage, us behind nord stream sabotage, uk behind nord stream sabotage, damaged pipeline, finland, estonia, balticconnector, gas pipeline, energy crisis, energy shortage, gulf of finland, gasgrid finland, norsar, gas pipeline, gas leak, pipeline explosion, natural gas, natural gas pipeline