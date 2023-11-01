https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/russia-repels-2-attacks-ukraine-loses-245-soldiers-in-kupyansk-direction-1114642759.html
Russia Repels 2 Attacks, Ukraine Loses 245 Soldiers in Kupyansk Direction
Russia repelled two attacks and Ukraine has lost up to 245 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.
"Enemy losses amounted to up to 245 soldiers, two vehicles, two US-made M777 artillery systems, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery unit, an Msta-B howitzer, as well as two self-propelled Gvozdika artillery units," the ministry stated. Ukraine lost up to 245 soldiers killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction, the ministry added. Russia repelled two Ukrainian attacks, and Kiev lost up to 200 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry said. Kiev lost over 190 servicemen in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry said.
Russia Repels 2 Attacks, Ukraine Loses 245 Soldiers in Kupyansk Direction
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia repelled two attacks and Ukraine has lost up to 245 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.
"Enemy losses amounted to up to 245 soldiers, two vehicles, two US-made M777 artillery systems, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery unit
, an Msta-B howitzer, as well as two self-propelled Gvozdika artillery units," the ministry stated.
Ukraine lost up to 245 soldiers killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction, the ministry added.
"The total losses of the Ukraine armed forces in this direction amounted to 245 soldiers killed and wounded, three tanks, including a German-made Leopard, three cars, as well as two D-30 howitzers," the ministry stressed.
Russia repelled two Ukrainian attacks, and Kiev lost up to 200 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction
, the ministry said.
"The daily losses of the enemy amounted to up to 200 soldiers, three vehicles, as well as a UK-made AS-90 self-propelled artillery system," the ministry said.
Kiev lost over 190 servicemen in the South Donetsk direction
, the ministry said.