https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/watch-russian-artillery-wreak-havoc-on-multiple-ukrainian-positions-1114641679.html

Watch Russian Artillery Wreak Havoc on Multiple Ukrainian Positions

Watch Russian Artillery Wreak Havoc on Multiple Ukrainian Positions

Russian artillery units, renowned for their formidable capabilities, play a pivotal role in both offensive and defensive operations within the framework of military strategy.

2023-11-01T15:46+0000

2023-11-01T15:46+0000

2023-11-01T15:46+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russian defense ministry

russian forces

ukrainian conflict

ukrainian crisis

ukraine crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

artillery

artillery fire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/01/1114642291_23:0:848:464_1920x0_80_0_0_5bb27b8e5c075654e7f7699d0e1a93a0.png

The Russian Defense Ministry has published a clip showing Battlegroup Yug striking several Ukrainian positions near Belogorovka.Artillery, as a branch of the armed forces, serves as a cornerstone in contemporary warfare due its ability to deliver powerful precise strikes at long distances. This capability allows it to shape the battlefield in favor of the force that effectively employs it. The artillery's capacity for sustained barrages is instrumental in decisively degrading enemy fortifications, disrupting supply lines, and neutralizing key tactical points. As a result, artillery plays a crucial role in both defensive and offensive maneuvers.In the context of the failed Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russian artillery units have been instrumental in thwarting enemy movements, leveraging their firepower to impede advances and inflicting significant losses. By delivering accurate and relentless strikes, they have not only neutralized attempted incursions but also provided critical support to other Russian troops. The artillery’s ability to lay down suppressive fire has proven essential in safeguarding Russian positions, all while providing cover and facilitating maneuverability for infantry and armored units.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Watch Russian Artillery Wreck Havoc on Multiple Ukrainian Positions Russian Artillery Watch Russian Artillery Wreck Havoc on Multiple Ukrainian Positions Russian Artillery 2023-11-01T15:46+0000 true PT0M41S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian artillery, russian artillerymen, yug battlegroup, unleash barrage, artillery barrage, wreck havoc on ukrainian positions, ukrainian positions, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort