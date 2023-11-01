International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Artillery Wreak Havoc on Multiple Ukrainian Positions
Watch Russian Artillery Wreak Havoc on Multiple Ukrainian Positions
Russian artillery units, renowned for their formidable capabilities, play a pivotal role in both offensive and defensive operations within the framework of military strategy.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published a clip showing Battlegroup Yug striking several Ukrainian positions near Belogorovka.Artillery, as a branch of the armed forces, serves as a cornerstone in contemporary warfare due its ability to deliver powerful precise strikes at long distances. This capability allows it to shape the battlefield in favor of the force that effectively employs it. The artillery's capacity for sustained barrages is instrumental in decisively degrading enemy fortifications, disrupting supply lines, and neutralizing key tactical points. As a result, artillery plays a crucial role in both defensive and offensive maneuvers.In the context of the failed Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russian artillery units have been instrumental in thwarting enemy movements, leveraging their firepower to impede advances and inflicting significant losses. By delivering accurate and relentless strikes, they have not only neutralized attempted incursions but also provided critical support to other Russian troops. The artillery’s ability to lay down suppressive fire has proven essential in safeguarding Russian positions, all while providing cover and facilitating maneuverability for infantry and armored units.
Watch Russian Artillery Wreak Havoc on Multiple Ukrainian Positions

15:46 GMT 01.11.2023
Russian artillery units, renowned for their formidable capabilities, have been playing a pivotal role in both offensive and defensive operations during the special military op.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published a clip showing Battlegroup Yug striking several Ukrainian positions near Belogorovka.
Artillery, as a branch of the armed forces, serves as a cornerstone in contemporary warfare due its ability to deliver powerful precise strikes at long distances. This capability allows it to shape the battlefield in favor of the force that effectively employs it. The artillery's capacity for sustained barrages is instrumental in decisively degrading enemy fortifications, disrupting supply lines, and neutralizing key tactical points. As a result, artillery plays a crucial role in both defensive and offensive maneuvers.
In the context of the failed Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russian artillery units have been instrumental in thwarting enemy movements, leveraging their firepower to impede advances and inflicting significant losses. By delivering accurate and relentless strikes, they have not only neutralized attempted incursions but also provided critical support to other Russian troops. The artillery’s ability to lay down suppressive fire has proven essential in safeguarding Russian positions, all while providing cover and facilitating maneuverability for infantry and armored units.
