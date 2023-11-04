https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/fact-check-us-envoy-claims-not-one-piece-of-equipment-sent-to-ukraine-stolen-1114716022.html

Fact-Check: US Envoy Claims ‘Not One Piece of Equipment’ Sent to Ukraine Stolen

The surprise escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli crisis on October 7 has turned the attention of US lawmakers and ordinary Americans away from Ukraine, prompting officials in Kiev and US bureaucrats charged with lobbying their clients to go into overdrive thinking up explanations as to why their fiscal demands are still relevant.

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has offered a novel explanation as to why the United States must continue to send tens of billions of taxpayer dollars to Kiev, assuring that there is no evidence of Ukrainian officials and military commanders pilfering American financial aid or war materiel.“One of my core priorities as US ambassador is overseeing this assistance that we’re providing, and I take that very seriously and very solemnly,” Brink told US media earlier this week. “We have a third of our staff on the ground focused on oversight. We have the Office of the Inspector General from three different agencies also on the ground with us.”In fact, Brink said, despite a “long history” of the “challenge of corruption” in Ukraine and throughout Eastern Europe, the crisis which engulfed the country last year has actually “changed public perception about corruption and it is not tolerated,” by President Zelensky, his government or parliament.The ambassador urged US lawmakers to overcome their apprehension about continuing to fund the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, citing Moscow’s status as a “very serious adversary of the United States and all democratic nations,” and warning if the financial support dried up, Russia would “win, with very serious negative consequences to US security, to NATO, to our European partners and allies.”Brink did not elaborate on how an end to the proxy war in Ukraine would signal a defeat for the West – apart from preventing yet another Eastern European country on Russia’s western border to join a hostile military alliance.'Not One Piece of Equipment' Pilfered?But it is her comment about “not one piece of equipment” or “not one piece of humanitarian aid or any other direct budget support” being stolen that’s most amusing, given the literally dozens of reports of Ukrainian officials copiously pilfering Western cash and equipment over the past 20 months. And one doesn’t have to take Russian media’s word for it.Ambassador Brink isn’t the first American official to claim that there’s “no evidence” of American weapons assistance being misused by Kiev, with the suggestion long becoming a standard talking point in Washington to keep the military production lines going and the money flowing.But privately, officials have been more recognizant of the problem, with the Pentagon’s Office of the Inspector General discovering earlier this year that information about the “quantity, location and condition” of some military equipment sent to Kiev was corrupted “because the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not always report the loss, theft or destruction” of equipment “as requirement.” Furthermore, in the case of night vision devices, “serial number stickers” often have a tendency to become illegible or fall off, “making it difficult to conduct serialized inventories of these articles,” according to the auditors.Earlier this year, veteran US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said that Washington is perfectly aware that weapons delivered to Ukraine are being resold to the black market, often by lower level Ukrainian commanders.As for Russian officials, they’ve been warning for well over a year that the Ukrainian crisis has turned into an illegal arms seller’s bonanza, supplying militants, criminals and terrorist groups with an array of deadly firepower. But their warnings have largely fallen on deaf ears.

