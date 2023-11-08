https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/catastrophic-mistake-for-us-to-let-israel-draw-it-into-war-with-hezbollah-and-iran-1114823857.html

'Catastrophic' Mistake for US to Let Israel Draw It Into War With Hezbollah and Iran

Israel is hoping it can force Washington to help it fight a multi-front war with Hezbollah and Iran while the IDF is “deep in Gaza,” but that’s a fool’s errand, since Israel’s problems are of its own creation.

In an article for Al-Mayadeen earlier this week, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter argued that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Natanyahu is trying to escalate the situation in Lebanon in order to draw the US into a multi-front war against Hezbollah and ultimately Iran. However, Ritter also argued that such a maneuver would not succeed, because Hezbollah won’t be goaded into a conflict that will put it at a disadvantage on the global stage.Ritter said if Hezbollah takes the initiative and launches a full-scale attack on Israel, "people will stop talking about Palestine. People will stop talking about Israel's aggression, and they will now focus on a new front that will probably include Iran."John Kiriakou, a former CIA officer and whistleblower about the US torture program, told Radio Sputnik’s “The Critical Hour” on Tuesday that Ritter and Nasrallah are right: the US cannot win a war against Hezbollah and should not get involved in such a fight.“Netanyahu has asked three successive American presidents to either attack Iran or to join with Israel to attack Iran, and the answer has been ‘no’ three times. And so now he sees this as an opportunity to bring the Americans in, to either help defeat Hezbollah while the Israelis focus on Hamas, or to defeat Iran, while the Israelis focus on Hamas. Because the truth of the matter is: Israel cannot fight a two-front war. It's just not equipped,” Kiriakou said.Turning to the question of the “propaganda war,” or what the Israeli government calls “hasbara,” Kiriakou said the world’s conscience was being shocked by the videos coming out of Gaza as well as by the comments by Netanyahu and figures in his government.“Over the weekend there was a statement by a minor cabinet official, the Israeli minister for heritage affairs, who said on a radio station, he answered a question: would it be appropriate to use a nuclear bomb on Gaza? And he said that is something that should be on the table,” Kiriakou recalled.“Look also around the world at what happened this past weekend. We had as many as 300,000 people marching in the streets of Washington calling for a ceasefire - that's after a prediction of 30,000 people showing up for this demonstration. They had ten times the crowd. There was a bigger demonstration in London on the same day, 500,000 people, more than 500,000 in Jakarta. There were equally huge demonstrations in Berlin and in Tokyo. There were demonstrations across the United States, in San Francisco and Denver. They've already lost the information war.”“There was a release from WikiLeaks back in 2009 in which an American State Department cable quoting an Israeli government official as saying that the Israeli government goal in Gaza is to allow them just to live, nothing more than just barely eking out a living, and it would never get better. That's an Israeli government policy. So we ask ourselves, you know, what did Hamas think Netanyahu was going to do? And I would say that the question we should be asking is, what did Netanyahu think the Gazans would do?”“You know, Martin Luther King said that we should never underestimate a man's desire to be free,” Kiriakou said, “and I think we're seeing it play out now on a day to day basis.”“He probably meant it rhetorically, but I think it should be taken literally. The United States cannot and should not fight Hezbollah. We don't live in that neighborhood and they know that they can wait us out - just like the Afghans did, just like the Iraqis did, just like the Vietnamese did. We have no business being over there. That is Israel's fight. You remember the last time Israel fought Hezbollah? They went into southern Lebanon, they were there for whatever it was, two years, three years, and they were eventually forced out. They didn't win that war. So why would we want to get involved in something like that? I think it would be a catastrophic foreign policy mistake to become involved in a hot war where we really have no real national interests,” Kiriakou said.

