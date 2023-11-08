https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/russia-winning-nuclear-arms-race-78-years-on-from-hiroshima-1114820483.html

Russia Winning Nuclear Arms Race 78 Years on From Hiroshima

Russia Winning Nuclear Arms Race 78 Years on From Hiroshima

NATO and Russia are on the brink of a new nuclear arms race after Mosow followed the West's suit in renouncing the 1996 test ban treaty. Former CIA analyst Ray McGovern said Russia had the edge in regional-range missiles.

The US and NATO should take heed of Russia's superiority in nuclear weapons systems before it escalates the conflict in Ukraine, a CIA insider says. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev told the International Russia EXPO Forum and Exhibition in Moscow at the weekend that the country was now the most-advanced nuclear-armed power in the world.Last week President Vladimir Putin, acting on the authority of the State Duma parliament, revoked Russia's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). On Tuesday Moscow formally withdrew from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE).Former CIA analyst Ray McGovern asked Sputnik whether US citizens know their country had fallen so far behind — or "does even the Pentagon know that?""These things fly at Mach nine, nine times the speed of sound. There is no defense against them. Even President [Joe] Biden has admitted that unintentionally," he added. "They were used in Ukraine without nuclear warheads, thank God. But we know what they can do. They've been tried and tested."Those new Russian capabilities should be a warning to Washington, the intelligence expert said.The analyst cautioned that Russia's advantage does not override the deterrent threat of mutually-assured destruction (MAD), which has held sway since the Soviet Union tested its first nuclear weapon in 1949 — in response to the US dropping two such weapons on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945."What Patrushev is saying is: 'if you start something regional, we can do real, real harm to you'," he stressed. "What people have to remember is that does not change the strategic equation. "There is no air defense on either side or ABM [anti-ballistic missile] defense that can protect one from the other were there to be a nuclear exchange."For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show The Critical Hour.

