Russia Achieves Nuclear Supremacy, Top Security Official Announces Historic Milestone
Russia Achieves Nuclear Supremacy, Top Security Official Announces Historic Milestone
For the first time in history, Russia has overtaken its competitors in the field of nuclear missile weapons, said Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.
Russia Achieves Nuclear Supremacy, Top Security Official Announces Historic Milestone

09:08 GMT 05.11.2023
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabankAn RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile blasts off during a test launch from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, in the Arkhangelsk region, Russia.
An RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile blasts off during a test launch from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, in the Arkhangelsk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2023
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — For the first time in history, Russia has overtaken its competitors in the field of nuclear missile weapons, said Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.
The top security official, speaking at the 'Knowledge' track of the International Russia EXPO Forum and Exhibition at the All-Russian Exhibition Center (VDNKh) in Moscow, emphasized that the implementation of Russia's National Security Strategy has contributed to the preservation of internal stability, the growth of Russia's economic, political, military, and spiritual potential.

"For the first time in the entire history of nuclear missile weaponry, our country has overtaken its competitors in this field and has become the possessor of unique strategic weapons, including hypersonic weapons, which will ensure security for decades to come," Patrushev stressed.

On 27 October 2022, the United States released the latest edition of its nuclear doctrine, which mentioned the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and stated that the Americans would work to bring the treaty into force, despite "significant obstacles" on the way.
In March 2023, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted that the situation regarding the CTBT is increasingly worrying because of the actions of the United States.
On 5 October 2022, during a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia could mirror the actions of the United States, which had not ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, and withdraw its own ratification.
Later, the Russian President signed a law on withdrawal of ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), and the corresponding document was published on the official website for legal acts. This initiative was submitted to the Russian Parliament on 13 October.
On 18 October, when the State Duma deputies passed the initiative, the United States conducted underground tests at the Nevada Test Site, where nuclear weapons have already been tested.
The warhead-containing nose cone of an inert Minuteman 3 missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2023
Military
US Conducts Chemical Explosion at Nuclear Test Site on Day Russia Pulls Out of CTBT
20 October, 08:34 GMT
