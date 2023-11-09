https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/austrian-opposition-leader-slams-eus-move-to-start-accession-talks-with-ukraine-1114851330.html

Austrian Opposition Leader Slams EU's Move to Start Accession Talks With Ukraine

Austrian Opposition Leader Slams EU's Move to Start Accession Talks With Ukraine

The leader of the opposition Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), Herbert Kickl, said on Thursday that it was "political madness" for the European Union to seek the accession of Ukraine, a country engaged in an active armed conflict, and urged Austria's federal government to veto the move.

On Wednesday, the European Commission recommended launching membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova once they fulfill all requirements. The German politician said that the "Brussels elite" dragged the EU and Austria into an economic war incompatible with the country's neutrality. With the Austrian economy and prosperity already crumbling, Ukraine's accession to the EU "would mean its [Austria's] direct involvement in this war," he stressed. The formal decision to open membership talks with Kiev and Chisinau will be taken at the EU summit in Brussels on December 14-15. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an application for Ukraine's accession to the European Union on February 28, 2022, four days after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. In March 2022, Moldova also submitted a membership application to the EU. On June 23, 2022, EU heads of state approved candidate status for both countries. To start accession talks, the countries need to fulfill a number of conditions, including wide-ranging reforms.

