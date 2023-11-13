https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/us-pilots-interested-in-russian-helicopters-at-dubai-airshow-1114923108.html

US Pilots Interested in Russian Helicopters at Dubai Airshow

The modernized Ka-32A11M firefighting helicopter presented by Russian Helicopters at the Dubai Airshow has attracted increased attention among foreign guests. In particular, US pilots have shown great interest in the vehicle, Maxim Andrianov, head of the international marketing department of Russian Helicopters (part of Rostec) told Sputnik.

"The Russian industry is the only one that still produces coaxial helicopters, and at the exhibition the helicopter is exclusive. That is why we have already had visitors from various countries: the US, UK, Australia, Mozambique - just now guests have come up, looked, were interested in the helicopter live," Andrianov stated, referring to the Ka-32A11M. American pilots of the F-35 fighter jet have surprised the official with their enthusiasm about the Russian helicopter.In addition, Russian Helicopters emphasized that the international premiere of the Ka-32A11M took place at the Dubai Airshow earlier on Monday.The Americans also examined the Russian Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopter of the new generation, Sputnik's correspondent reported.

