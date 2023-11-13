International
US Pilots Interested in Russian Helicopters at Dubai Airshow
US Pilots Interested in Russian Helicopters at Dubai Airshow
The modernized Ka-32A11M firefighting helicopter presented by Russian Helicopters at the Dubai Airshow has attracted increased attention among foreign guests. In particular, US pilots have shown great interest in the vehicle, Maxim Andrianov, head of the international marketing department of Russian Helicopters (part of Rostec) told Sputnik.
"The Russian industry is the only one that still produces coaxial helicopters, and at the exhibition the helicopter is exclusive. That is why we have already had visitors from various countries: the US, UK, Australia, Mozambique - just now guests have come up, looked, were interested in the helicopter live," Andrianov stated, referring to the Ka-32A11M. American pilots of the F-35 fighter jet have surprised the official with their enthusiasm about the Russian helicopter.In addition, Russian Helicopters emphasized that the international premiere of the Ka-32A11M took place at the Dubai Airshow earlier on Monday.The Americans also examined the Russian Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopter of the new generation, Sputnik's correspondent reported.
US Pilots Interested in Russian Helicopters at Dubai Airshow

13:23 GMT 13.11.2023
A Ka-32A11BC fire-and-rescue helicopter takes part in demonstration drills of the Moscow Aviation Centre air rescue service, in Moscow, Russia.
A Ka-32A11BC fire-and-rescue helicopter takes part in demonstration drills of the Moscow Aviation Centre air rescue service, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2023
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
The modernized Ka-32A11M firefighting helicopter presented by Russian Helicopters at the Dubai Airshow has attracted increased attention among foreign guests. In particular, US pilots have shown great interest in the vehicle, Maxim Andrianov, head of the international marketing department of Russian Helicopters (part of Rostec) told Sputnik.
"The Russian industry is the only one that still produces coaxial helicopters, and at the exhibition the helicopter is exclusive. That is why we have already had visitors from various countries: the US, UK, Australia, Mozambique - just now guests have come up, looked, were interested in the helicopter live," Andrianov stated, referring to the Ka-32A11M.
American pilots of the F-35 fighter jet have surprised the official with their enthusiasm about the Russian helicopter.

"Pilots of the F-35 aircraft came... The guys were interested in the helicopters, interested in the flight characteristics. Surprisingly, they were even able to name some countries in which this helicopter flies. They were pilots too, and they mostly asked questions: how easy the coaxial scheme is to control in the heat and in the high mountains how the helicopter behaves," he added.

Combat helicopter Ka-52 at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground.
Russia
Coaxial Ingenuity: What Makes Kamov Helicopters So Special?
7 October, 19:17 GMT
In addition, Russian Helicopters emphasized that the international premiere of the Ka-32A11M took place at the Dubai Airshow earlier on Monday.
The Americans also examined the Russian Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopter of the new generation, Sputnik's correspondent reported.
