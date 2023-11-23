https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/its-like-a-show-for-them---journalist-blasts-west-for-ukraine-crisis-stance-1115169160.html

'It's Like a Show for Them' - Journalist Blasts West for Ukraine Crisis Stance

In a recent radio discussion, Moscow-based journalist and writer Sonja Van Den Ende offered a critical view on the current Ukraine conflict, suggesting that the US is leading Europe into a severe crisis while waging a proxy war in Ukraine.

Sonja Van Den Ende told Sputnik that European countries, particularly Germany, are facing economic challenges, making their continuous support for Ukraine unsustainable. The speaker stated that "Germany is bankrupt... they don't have the money anymore," and emphasized the dire situation in the country, where "pensioners are eating from the garbage bins." This financial strain, according to her, is a direct result of misplaced priorities, such as funding Ukraine while neglecting domestic challenges. The situation in Ukraine, as Van Den Ende sees it, is part of a longer conflict that is being misrepresented by Western media. She criticized the Western narrative, which alleges that the conflict began in 2022. The writer asserted that it dates back to the 2014 Euromaidan protests and the subsequent violent coup d'etat in Ukraine. Van Den Ende expressed concern about the growing public unrest in both the US and Europe due to these policies. She noted the increasing homelessness and societal challenges, warning of potential riots and social collapse if the current trajectory continues. The journalist also criticized the Western media for spreading misinformation about the Ukraine crisis, urging a need for awareness and a shift in public opinion to prevent further escalation.Regarding the possibility of the US reducing its support for Ukraine, Van Den Ende predicted the significant implications of such a development. "Europe is going the same way as the US," she warned, suggesting that a reduction in US support could exacerbate Europe's economic and social crises. Commenting on the public opinion in Europe towards the Ukraine crisis, the speaker complained about the massive propaganda bombardment preventing people from understanding the true picture. Van Den Ende blasted the total ignorance of Europeans and Americans about the conflict, stating that people in the West know nothing other than what their media tells them.However, Van Den Ende believes that as soon as Westerners start to recognize where their taxes are going, whom they are helping, then they will start asking their governments questions regarding the reasons for their economic downfall.

