International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/scholz-drops-to-17th-place-out-of-20-in-ranking-of-popular-german-politicians---survey-1115263083.html
Scholz Drops to 17th Place Out of 20 in ranking of Popular German Politicians - Survey
Scholz Drops to 17th Place Out of 20 in ranking of Popular German Politicians - Survey
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dropped from 13th to 17th place out of 20 in the ranking of the most popular politicians over the past week, according to a survey conducted by the Institute for New Social Answers (INSA) for German newspaper Bild.
2023-11-28T17:35+0000
2023-11-28T17:35+0000
world
germany
olaf scholz
german economy
christian social union (csu)
christian democratic union/christian social union (cdu/csu)
bavaria
boris pistorius
budget crisis
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1c/1115262911_0:0:3178:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_5d742e40018c0fa05e6f0afe84cf289a.jpg
German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck occupies 16th place. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has been ranked first since his appointment in 2022, followed by a number of opposition politicians from the Christian Democratic Union of Germany and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria center-right alliance (CDU/CSU). Sahra Wagenknech, a former member of the Left Party who advocates stopping arms supplies to Ukraine and for a diplomatic solution to the conflict, is in fifth place, according to the survey. The survey was conducted on Monday. The number of respondents was not indicated. Earlier on Tuesday, Scholz faced loud mockery in Germany's Bundestag while addressing lawmakers about the current budget crisis in the country. The German government intends to introduce a state of emergency for the current year to free up the frozen budget. It was frozen due to Berlin's recognized illegal actions to use unclaimed loan funds from previous years.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/almost-half-of-germans-favor-scholzs-government-dissolution---poll-1115195012.html
germany
bavaria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1c/1115262911_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e3f8a260598e7d3cf7f4e72b7b8630d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
scholz, olaf scholz, german economy, budget crisis, frozen funds, criticizm of scholz, dissolution of scholz, dissolution of german government, german government, scholz government, german chancellor
scholz, olaf scholz, german economy, budget crisis, frozen funds, criticizm of scholz, dissolution of scholz, dissolution of german government, german government, scholz government, german chancellor

Scholz Drops to 17th Place Out of 20 in ranking of Popular German Politicians - Survey

17:35 GMT 28.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / TOBIAS SCHWARZGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses delegates at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) about a budget crisis on November 28, 2023 in Berlin
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses delegates at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) about a budget crisis on November 28, 2023 in Berlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / TOBIAS SCHWARZ
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dropped from 13th to 17th place out of 20 in the ranking of the most popular politicians over the past week, according to a survey conducted by the Institute for New Social Answers (INSA) for German newspaper Bild.
German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck occupies 16th place. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has been ranked first since his appointment in 2022, followed by a number of opposition politicians from the Christian Democratic Union of Germany and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria center-right alliance (CDU/CSU). Sahra Wagenknech, a former member of the Left Party who advocates stopping arms supplies to Ukraine and for a diplomatic solution to the conflict, is in fifth place, according to the survey.

"No chancellor has been so bad, according to INSA surveys. The Germans are dissatisfied with the government and they especially blame the chancellor for this," ISNA founder Hermann Binkert was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz scratches his head as he arrives for the weekly meeting of the German cabinet at the chancellery in Berlin on August 17, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2023
World
Almost Half of Germans Favor Scholz's Government Dissolution - Poll
24 November, 18:18 GMT
The survey was conducted on Monday. The number of respondents was not indicated.
Earlier on Tuesday, Scholz faced loud mockery in Germany's Bundestag while addressing lawmakers about the current budget crisis in the country. The German government intends to introduce a state of emergency for the current year to free up the frozen budget. It was frozen due to Berlin's recognized illegal actions to use unclaimed loan funds from previous years.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала