Scholz Drops to 17th Place Out of 20 in ranking of Popular German Politicians - Survey
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dropped from 13th to 17th place out of 20 in the ranking of the most popular politicians over the past week, according to a survey conducted by the Institute for New Social Answers (INSA) for German newspaper Bild.
German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck occupies 16th place. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius
has been ranked first since his appointment in 2022, followed by a number of opposition politicians from the Christian Democratic Union of Germany and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria center-right alliance (CDU/CSU). Sahra Wagenknech, a former member of the Left Party who advocates stopping arms supplies to Ukraine
and for a diplomatic solution to the conflict, is in fifth place, according to the survey.
"No chancellor has been so bad, according to INSA surveys. The Germans are dissatisfied with the government and they especially blame the chancellor for this," ISNA founder Hermann Binkert was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
The survey was conducted on Monday. The number of respondents was not indicated.
Earlier on Tuesday, Scholz faced loud mockery in Germany's Bundestag while addressing lawmakers about the current budget crisis
in the country. The German government intends to introduce a state of emergency for the current year to free up the frozen budget
. It was frozen due to Berlin's recognized illegal actions to use unclaimed loan funds from previous years.