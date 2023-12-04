https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/putin-russia-will-continue-to-contribute-to-resolution-of-acute-problems-1115376258.html

Putin: Russia Will Continue to Contribute to Resolution of Acute Problems

Russia will continue to contribute to the resolution of acute regional and global problems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, will continue to "contribute to the settlement of acute regional and global problems, consistently defend approaches to ensure equal and indivisible security," to form a fair system of international economic relations, "free from unfair competition, unilateral sanctions and politically motivated restrictions," Putin said during the presentation of credentials ceremony in the Kremlin.At the same time, Russia pursues an independent foreign policy, and does not accept block confrontation, the president added.Putin noted, that Russia plans to expand humanitarian and cultural partnership with foreign countries.As the future chair of BRICS, Moscow intends to promote the organization's role in addressing pressing issues on the global agenda, he added."In the upcoming 2024, Russia will have to perform a number of important foreign policy functions. We were the first to preside over the expanded BRICS association and we will do everything possible to help the new members of the association harmoniously integrate into the working regime of this organization. In general, we intend to do everything possible to enhance the role of the association in addressing topical issues on the global agenda, make efforts to strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership within the framework of BRICS, develop cooperation in economic, financial and other spheres," Putin said during the presentation of credentials ceremony in the Kremlin.Russia will seriously prepare for the holding of the BRICS summit in Kazan in October 2024 in a broader format, the president added."We will also actively develop integration processes in the Eurasian Economic Union and deepen cooperation within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization [CSTO]. We will pay special attention to working with partners in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which, after the inclusion of India, Pakistan and Iran, has become an institutional pillar of greater Eurasia," Putin noted.Russia Sending Grain to Six African Countries in NeedRussia is sending grain to six African countries in need, and some ships are already unloading at the destination points, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."By the way, I want to say that ships with Russian grain are being sent to six countries to help these countries that need food. Some ships are already being unloaded, some are now at sea, some are being loaded in Russian ports," Putin said during the presentation of credentials ceremony in the Kremlin.Russia will also continue providing assistance to Mali, including food aid, Vladimir Putin said.“Russia will continue to provide the Malian people with comprehensive assistance and support, including supplies of necessary food, fertilizers, and industrial goods. Recently, a large shipment of Russian grain was sent to the republic [Mali] for free,” he said.Putin praised Algeria's balanced political course, and noted that Russian-Algerian cooperation is developing well."Russian-Algerian trade and economic cooperation is developing at a good pace. The trade turnover has already exceeded two billion dollars. Humanitarian ties are consistently expanding. We appreciate the balanced foreign policy course of the Algerian leadership," Putin said.In 2024-2025 Algeria will receive a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, Putin recalled."And, of course, we will intensify coordination with Algerian partners on topical issues on the international and regional agenda," the president added.Relations With South KoreaSpeaking about relations with South Korea, Putin said that Russia is ready to get back to the constructive course but the final decision depends on Seoul."As you know, bilateral relations between Russia and the Republic of Korea are, unfortunately, going through hard times … It depends on official Seoul whether it will be possible to return Russian-Korean cooperation to the trajectory of such a beneficial partnership for our countries and peoples … We [Russia] are ready for this," Putin said during the presentation of credentials ceremony in the Kremlin.Realtions With SloveniaRussia ready to return to mutually-beneficial cooperation with Slovenia, and even improve relations."The bilateral dialogue has now been suspended. We regret this. But if there is a similar approach from the Slovenian side, we are ready to return to mutually beneficial cooperation and even improve it," Putin said.Relations With SwedenThere are completely no political contacts between Russia and Sweden, trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation has been curtailed, and Stockholm's rejection of the policy of non-participation in military blocs only raises questions, the Russian president said on Monday."There are completely no political contacts, trade and economic cooperation, cultural and humanitarian ties have been curtailed," Putin said.Each state determines the best ways to ensure its own security, the president said."But Stockholm's rejection of the 200-year policy of non-participation in military blocs cannot but raise questions. Such a policy — it is obvious to everyone — brought the Swedish side undeniable dividends, played an important role in creating a general atmosphere of stability and security in the Northern European region," Putin said.The current situation in bilateral relations does not meet the interests of either country, the region, or Europe as a whole, Putin concluded.Relations With GreeceMoscow hopes that the traditional closeness, mutual sympathy and respect of the Russian and Greek peoples will eventually help to revive both mutually beneficial partnership between the states and normal business relations."Therefore, of course, it is impossible not to worry about the current situation in bilateral affairs. We hope that the traditional bonds of spiritual closeness, mutual sympathy and respect of the Russian and Greek peoples will eventually help to revive both mutually beneficial partnership between our states and normal business relations," Putin said.For more than two centuries Russia and Greece had been building cooperation in a constructive and friendly manner, which helped them jointly achieve good results in economic and humanitarian cooperation, Putin added.Relations With Luxembourg"Our relations with Luxembourg have a long history — Russia, one might say, stood at the origins of Luxembourg's statehood in the 19th century. And in general, Russian-Luxembourg cooperation has been developing in a constructive manner in the political, economic and humanitarian fields until recently," Putin said during the presentation of credentials ceremony in the Kremlin, adding that Russia stands for the cooperation to return to the traditional positive direction.In conclusion of his speech, President Putin said that all ambassadors of foreign states can count on the support of Russia, the leadership, executive authorities, business and parliament in their work."Dear ladies and gentlemen. In conclusion, I would like to emphasize that Russia attaches great importance to relations with each of the states that you represent. In the course of your diplomatic activity, you can certainly count on support from our side, from the Russian leadership, executive authorities, business and public circles, parliament, of course," he said.

