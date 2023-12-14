https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/us-working-with-allies-to-protect-ships-in-red-sea-from-houthis---pentagon-1115590034.html
US Working With Allies to Protect Ships in Red Sea From Houthis - Pentagon
US Working With Allies to Protect Ships in Red Sea From Houthis - Pentagon
US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks has confirmed that Washington is working with its allies on a plan to protect ships passing through the Red Sea from mounting attacks by Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, commonly known as the Houthis
2023-12-14T17:38+0000
2023-12-14T17:38+0000
2023-12-14T17:38+0000
jake sullivan
red sea
joe biden
israel
washington
houthis
pentagon
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/15/1115097020_0:160:1620:1071_1920x0_80_0_0_ae51d30cece1ee06e58af37d027f0b28.jpg
On December 4, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the Biden administration held talks with other nations about a maritime task force to ensure a safe passage of commercial ships in the Red Sea. She added that the freedom of navigation in international waters is a "rule of the international system that should be upheld." The consultations on the initiative have been underway for several weeks now, and the announcement is likely to come any day soon, Bloomberg reported. After conflict broke out between Israel and Hamas on October 7, the Houthis have conducted multiple missile and drone attacks threatening civilian infrastructure in Israel and commercial shipping operating in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Last week, a Houthi spokesman said that the movement was ready to allow vessels from all countries to pass through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea except those ships that are tied to Israel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/us-officials-claim-biden-admin-downplaying-red-sea-attacks-to-cool-regional-tensions-1115414768.html
red sea
israel
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/15/1115097020_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d68bc7150a8d5fdb92b4675dc1d1ab6a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
red sea attacks, houthis' attacks in the red sea, houthis attack ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, us ships targeted by houthis, ansar allah, who are the houthis, yemeni ansar allah movement, us national security advisor, jake sullivan, biden administration, us deputy secretary of defense, kathleen hicks, drone attacks in the red sea, attacks in the gulf of aden
red sea attacks, houthis' attacks in the red sea, houthis attack ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, us ships targeted by houthis, ansar allah, who are the houthis, yemeni ansar allah movement, us national security advisor, jake sullivan, biden administration, us deputy secretary of defense, kathleen hicks, drone attacks in the red sea, attacks in the gulf of aden
US Working With Allies to Protect Ships in Red Sea From Houthis - Pentagon
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks has confirmed that Washington is working with its allies on a plan to protect ships passing through the Red Sea from mounting attacks by Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, commonly known as the Houthis.
On December 4, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan
said that the Biden administration
held talks with other nations about a maritime task force to ensure a safe passage of commercial ships in the Red Sea.
"It's an international problem. It's going to take an international solution, and we're working with allies and partners on that," Hicks told Bloomberg on Wednesday.
She added that the freedom of navigation
in international waters is a "rule of the international system that should be upheld."
The consultations on the initiative have been underway for several weeks now, and the announcement is likely to come any day soon, Bloomberg reported.
After conflict broke out between Israel and Hamas on October 7, the Houthis have conducted multiple missile and drone attacks
threatening civilian infrastructure in Israel and commercial shipping
operating in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden
.
Last week, a Houthi spokesman said that the movement was ready to allow vessels from all countries
to pass through the Red Sea
and the Arabian Sea except those ships that are tied to Israel.