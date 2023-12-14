https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/us-working-with-allies-to-protect-ships-in-red-sea-from-houthis---pentagon-1115590034.html

US Working With Allies to Protect Ships in Red Sea From Houthis - Pentagon

US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks has confirmed that Washington is working with its allies on a plan to protect ships passing through the Red Sea from mounting attacks by Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, commonly known as the Houthis

On December 4, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the Biden administration held talks with other nations about a maritime task force to ensure a safe passage of commercial ships in the Red Sea. She added that the freedom of navigation in international waters is a "rule of the international system that should be upheld." The consultations on the initiative have been underway for several weeks now, and the announcement is likely to come any day soon, Bloomberg reported. After conflict broke out between Israel and Hamas on October 7, the Houthis have conducted multiple missile and drone attacks threatening civilian infrastructure in Israel and commercial shipping operating in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Last week, a Houthi spokesman said that the movement was ready to allow vessels from all countries to pass through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea except those ships that are tied to Israel.

