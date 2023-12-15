https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/putin-to-work-with-any-us-president-who-takes-russias-concerns-seriously---kremlin-1115608266.html

Putin to Work With Any US President Who Takes Russia's Concerns Seriously - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to work with any US president who understands that they have to take into account Moscow's concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov told NBC News.

Putin is ready to work with "anyone who will understand that from now on, you have to be more careful with Russia and you have to take into account its concerns," Peskov said, when asked whether Putin could work with the Republican front-runner and former President Donald Trump."I have no doubt that President Putin would like to see someone who is more constructive to our country," Peskov said, when asked whether the Russian president would like to see a change at the White House.Speaking about the situation in Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesman said that the United States is prolonging the conflict while wasting its taxpayer money on aid to Kiev.Peskov also chided Washington for throwing billions of taxpayer dollars "into the wind" by providing military aid to Kiev that has not produced a battlefield victory.The US is also well aware that Ukraine cannot win in its conflict with Russia but continues to encourage Ukrainians to die in the battlefield, Peskov noted.“You are telling them — go and die. Don’t worry, we will give you enough money and enough armaments, but you should go and die. And you know pretty well that they cannot win,” he said.Answering the question whether Russia sees its special military operation in Ukraine as a war, Peskov said that "it is a hybrid war that actually the United States is orchestrating against our country."But Ukraine will never be able to match Russia’s potential even with the West’s support for Kiev, the Kremlin spokesman highlighted.Even if the West continues to support Kiev, Ukraine will not be able to match Russia's military and economic potential, making resistance futile and Washington’s signals to its leadership conflicting, Peskov said.

