https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/western-countries-attempts-to-cancel-russia-in-unesco-failing---lavrov-1115752798.html

Western Countries' Attempts to Cancel Russia in UNESCO Failing - Lavrov

Western Countries' Attempts to Cancel Russia in UNESCO Failing - Lavrov

The West has aggressively tried to "cancel Russia" in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), but all its attempts have failed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

2023-12-22T15:44+0000

2023-12-22T15:44+0000

2023-12-22T15:44+0000

world

sergey lavrov

vladimir putin

russia

ukraine

unesco

the united nations (un)

odessa

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

kremlin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046102_0:110:3250:1938_1920x0_80_0_0_dca5bd2c2c0a61b6b198453f86c9e4ad.jpg

Western countries tried to expel Russia from the executive and subsidiary bodies of UNESCO, using the "most unscrupulous methods," up to and including financial blackmail of the countries of the Global East and the Global South, causing Russia not to be re-elected to the UNESCO executive board, despite the support of more than half of the organization's members, Lavrov said at a general meeting of the Russian Federation Commission for UNESCO. Russia is not closing itself off from anyone, Lavrov emphasized. On the contrary, it is determined to promote a unifying agenda, including in UNESCO and other international organizations, he added.Lavrov also rejected UNESCO's claims that Russian troops had damaged cultural sites in Ukraine as he accused the UN culture agency of closing its eyes to Ukrainian attacks on Russian historical landmarks.Speaking at a Russian commission for UNESCO, the diplomat said that the UN agency’s agenda had been politicized and biased toward Ukraine from the start of the Russian military operation. He said the West was "twisting the arm of developing countries" in votes, while ignoring Ukrainian transgressions.In January UNESCO voted to add the historic center of Odessa to the World Heritage List and the List of Cultural Monuments in Danger of Extinction, in a move that the Russian ministry said was orchestrated by the West. At the same time, Lavrov emphasized that UNESCO chose to ignore the Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow Kremlin, which is listed as a World Heritage Site.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/russian-fm-lavrov-speaks-at-unesco-commission-meeting--1115739808.html

russia

ukraine

odessa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia in unesco, ukraine and unesco, unesco expells russia, russia in un, what does unesco do