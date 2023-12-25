https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/mission-fun-mod-pavilion-at-russia-expo-ready-for-action-packed-new-year-1115796971.html

Mission: Fun! MoD Pavilion at 'Russia' Expo Ready for Action-Packed New Year

Russian Defense Ministry will unveil its “Army for Children. City of Professions. The Future of the Country” pavilion at the "Russia" forum on the grounds of the Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy (VDNKh) by New Year.

In a spectacular kick-off coinciding with Russia's Day of National Unity, the prestigious Russia International Exhibition and Forum began in Moscow, attracting an astounding attendance of over 190,000 enthusiasts on the first day, and now more than three million guests in less than two months of the fair’s work. The sprawling event covers a colossal area of over 250,000 square meters, utilizing a network of 70 state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities in the heart of the city.The pavilion is described as having a quest area and an exhibition space with a variety of interactive exhibits. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the activities of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) and try their hand at various military specialties.Visitors of the pavilion will also find the "Command Center" with a panoramic screen and the interactive "Medicine" area, which offers workshops on first aid. In the "UAV" area, visitors will be able to learn how to operate unmanned aerial vehicles, both virtually on a simulator and in person on a specially equipped platform.The MoD also noted that the pavilion's exhibition will include sections such as "Military Education of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation," a "smart" classroom at the Suvorov Military School with "smart" desks and automated learning processes, programming and eSports laboratories, and a "Professions of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation" zone.The Russia International Exhibition and Forum showcases the country's most important achievements in one place. Throughout the exhibition, guests can expect a wide range of cultural and entertainment events, as well as a rich business and educational program. The exhibition will run until April 12, 2024.

