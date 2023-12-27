https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/michigan-supreme-court-blocks-attempt-to-remove-trump-from-2024-ballot-1115837147.html
Michigan Supreme Court Blocks Attempt to Remove Trump From 2024 Ballot
Michigan Supreme Court Blocks Attempt to Remove Trump From 2024 Ballot
Michigan's Supreme Court ruled on an attempt to remove former US President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot in an "insurrectionist ban" case on Wednesday.
"The application for leave to appeal the December 14, 2023, judgment of the Court of Appeals is considered, and it is DENIED, because we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court," the order said. The 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, ratified after the Civil War, bans officials from taking office if they "engaged in insurrection." Thousands of former Confederates were disqualified from elections because of this provision. Last week, Colorado's Supreme Court disqualified Trump from the ballot based on this argument.The decision to ban Trump from partaking in the upcoming US presidential election was mulled over by US lawmakers for quite a while. The official decision to write him off of the voting ballot in that state was made in light of Trump's alleged influence over the January 6 riot in Washington D.C. The insurgence saw a сrowd of pro-Trump protesters break into the Capitol building to oppose the results of the 2020 presidential election.
