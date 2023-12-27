https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/the-trumpian-holiday-spirit-1115829339.html

The Trumpian Holiday Spirit

Former President Donald Trump, 77, took to his social media platform Truth Social on Christmas Day to air grievances against his opponents including President Joe Biden, the US DOJ and the FBI.

Former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social on Christmas Day to air grievances against his opponents including President Joe Biden, the US Department of Justice, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation."2024 WILL GO DOWN AS THE YEAR OF GREAT AND FULLY COORDINATED ILLEGAL ELECTION INTERFERENCE BY CROOKED JOE BIDEN, THE WORST AND MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES, THE DOJ, FBI, A.G.’s, & D.A.’s THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY," he posted on Christmas morning.Perhaps the former president saw it as a gift to his followers to unwrap on Christmas morning.The former president is facing a slurry of legal trials in 2024 which will most likely clash with his campaign to return to the Oval Office. Over a five-month span Trump was changed in four criminal cases: in Washington, DC he faces four felony counts for his alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election, he faces 13 felony countries in Georgia for election what is claimed to be interference, in New York he faces 34 felony counts for a hush money payment, and in Florida he faces more than 35 felony countries for stowing away classified documents after leaving office.And yet, despite the former president’s legal troubles he remains the favorite among Republican voters and is presumed to win the GOP presidential nomination, according to polls. He currently has a 54% lead over his fellow Republican candidates. Meanwhile, his lead over Joe Biden is at 1.9%.

