Israel Ambassador Will Not Return to Ankara While Erdogan in Power - Foreign Minister
The Israeli ambassador will not return to Ankara while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains in power in the country, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Erdogan criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, comparing him once again to Adolf Hitler. Netanyahu, in turn, said that Erdogan "staged the genocide of the Kurds and holds the record for the number of detained journalists opposing his regime, is the last one who can lecture us." The tensions between the two countries started growing exponentially once Israel launched its full-fledged ground operation in the Gaza Strip. The hostilities resulted in thousands of casualties among the civil Palestinian population. President Erdogan has repeatedly reiterated Turkiye's unwavering commitment to holding the Israeli government accountable for its hostile tactics in the area.
Israel Ambassador Will Not Return to Ankara While Erdogan in Power - Foreign Minister

15:46 GMT 28.12.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli ambassador will not return to Ankara while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains in power in the country, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Erdogan criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, comparing him once again to Adolf Hitler. Netanyahu, in turn, said that Erdogan "staged the genocide of the Kurds and holds the record for the number of detained journalists opposing his regime, is the last one who can lecture us."
"While Erdogan is in power in Turkey, our ambassador will not return to Ankara," Cohen said on X (former Twitter).
The tensions between the two countries started growing exponentially once Israel launched its full-fledged ground operation in the Gaza Strip. The hostilities resulted in thousands of casualties among the civil Palestinian population.
President Erdogan has repeatedly reiterated Turkiye's unwavering commitment to holding the Israeli government accountable for its hostile tactics in the area.
