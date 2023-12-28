https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/israel-ambassador-will-not-return-to-ankara-while-erdogan-in-power---foreign-minister-1115858064.html
Israel Ambassador Will Not Return to Ankara While Erdogan in Power - Foreign Minister
Israel Ambassador Will Not Return to Ankara While Erdogan in Power - Foreign Minister
The Israeli ambassador will not return to Ankara while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains in power in the country, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Thursday.
2023-12-28T15:46+0000
2023-12-28T15:46+0000
2023-12-28T15:46+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
middle east
recep tayyip erdogan
eli cohen
benjamin netanyahu
israel
ankara
gaza strip
kurds
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/14/1110480903_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_42d6c86982e75cb7168871c9cf937366.jpg
On Wednesday, Erdogan criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, comparing him once again to Adolf Hitler. Netanyahu, in turn, said that Erdogan "staged the genocide of the Kurds and holds the record for the number of detained journalists opposing his regime, is the last one who can lecture us." The tensions between the two countries started growing exponentially once Israel launched its full-fledged ground operation in the Gaza Strip. The hostilities resulted in thousands of casualties among the civil Palestinian population. President Erdogan has repeatedly reiterated Turkiye's unwavering commitment to holding the Israeli government accountable for its hostile tactics in the area.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/some-western-countries-say-netanyahus-end-is-near---erdogans-chief-adviser-1115842086.html
israel
ankara
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/14/1110480903_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_279e67ad0cce3a6a229c45c14700d69f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel vs turkiye, why is turkiye against israel, what's happening between turkiye and israel, eli cohen
israel vs turkiye, why is turkiye against israel, what's happening between turkiye and israel, eli cohen
Israel Ambassador Will Not Return to Ankara While Erdogan in Power - Foreign Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli ambassador will not return to Ankara while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains in power in the country, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Thursday.