International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/musk-says-his-ukraine-peace-plan-could-have-averted-many-deaths-1115856985.html
Musk Says His Ukraine Peace Plan Could Have Averted Many Deaths
Musk Says His Ukraine Peace Plan Could Have Averted Many Deaths
Elon Musk said on Thursday that "many deaths could have been avoided" if a Ukraine peace plan he floated last year had been adopted.
2023-12-28T15:02+0000
2023-12-28T15:02+0000
world
elon musk
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
russia
crimea
the united nations (un)
donetsk people's republic
lugansk people’s republic
kherson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109375196_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_af8506b3c7e71e815539013eaf0e9619.jpg
"Many deaths could have been avoided," Musk wrote on X (former Twitter). In October 2022, Musk posted a yes/no poll for a handful of measures that he believed could achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine, including a UN-supervised redo of referenda to join the Russian Federation by the Donetsk People's Republic, Lugansk People's Republic, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. The CEO's other suggestions included formally placing Crimea within Russian borders, assuring a steady water supply to Crimea and Ukraine's neutrality. His proposals brought swift condemnation from the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/moderation-or-censorship-illicit-content-on-elon-musks-x-draws-eu-investigation-1115668324.html
ukraine
russia
crimea
kherson
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109375196_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9c1ff5eeee2f971b428a67d457ea073.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk on ukraine, musk peace plan for ukraine, musk suggestions for ukraine, what are musk proposals for ukraine, musk ukraine peace plan
elon musk on ukraine, musk peace plan for ukraine, musk suggestions for ukraine, what are musk proposals for ukraine, musk ukraine peace plan

Musk Says His Ukraine Peace Plan Could Have Averted Many Deaths

15:02 GMT 28.12.2023
© AP Photo / Susan WalshTesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2023
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Elon Musk said on Thursday that "many deaths could have been avoided" if a Ukraine peace plan he floated last year had been adopted.
"Many deaths could have been avoided," Musk wrote on X (former Twitter).
In October 2022, Musk posted a yes/no poll for a handful of measures that he believed could achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine, including a UN-supervised redo of referenda to join the Russian Federation by the Donetsk People's Republic, Lugansk People's Republic, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
The CEO's other suggestions included formally placing Crimea within Russian borders, assuring a steady water supply to Crimea and Ukraine's neutrality.
Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2023
World
Moderation or Censorship? Illicit Content on Elon Musk’s X Draws EU Investigation
18 December, 21:24 GMT
His proposals brought swift condemnation from the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала