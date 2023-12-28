https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/musk-says-his-ukraine-peace-plan-could-have-averted-many-deaths-1115856985.html

Musk Says His Ukraine Peace Plan Could Have Averted Many Deaths

Elon Musk said on Thursday that "many deaths could have been avoided" if a Ukraine peace plan he floated last year had been adopted.

"Many deaths could have been avoided," Musk wrote on X (former Twitter). In October 2022, Musk posted a yes/no poll for a handful of measures that he believed could achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine, including a UN-supervised redo of referenda to join the Russian Federation by the Donetsk People's Republic, Lugansk People's Republic, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. The CEO's other suggestions included formally placing Crimea within Russian borders, assuring a steady water supply to Crimea and Ukraine's neutrality. His proposals brought swift condemnation from the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

