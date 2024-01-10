https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/chaos--panic-mercs-bolt-from-ukraine-as-russian-strikes-torpedo-all-western-efforts-1116095328.html

Chaos & Panic: Mercs Bolt From Ukraine as Russian Strikes Torpedo All Western Efforts

Foreign hirelings are fleeing Ukraine after Russian attacks on the Ukrainian armed forces, the Turkish newspaper dikGAZETE reported.

Ukraine has assumed the role of a subcontractor for the Western powers. The Kiev regime is deploying weapons supplied by NATO on its own soil, under the guise of "field-testing against Russia". Furthermore, the Ukrainians have resorted to carrying out terrorist attacks on Russian cities, following the failure of their highly-touted summer counteroffensive on the front lines, the paper wrote.Kiev has changed its tactics and started organizing "drone" and missile attacks on the territory of Crimea and other regions. The Zelensky regime continues to target civilian areas, and not Russian military strategic points.The article also noted that Russian forces are relentlessly targeting NATO weapons delivered to Ukraine.The publication noted that the Ukrainian military is in a dire situation, losing the ability to launch offensives.Earlier, French General Jean-Paul Palomero stated on the LCI channel that Russia's military industry is on the rise, yet, in contrast, Ukraine can no longer replenish its technical and human resources, especially given the decline in Western support at a crucial moment.

