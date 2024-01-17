https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/irans-army-irgc-to-hold-joint-air-defense-drills---reports-1116230607.html
Iran's Army, IRGC to Hold Joint Air Defense Drills - Reports
Iran's regular army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will conduct joint aerial drills, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.
military
iran
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
middle east
military drills
military exercise
tehran
The drills are codenamed the Guardians of the Velayat Sky 1402, the Tasnim news agency reported, without providing any details on the program, date and participants. A similar joint air defense exercise between the Iranian army and the IRGC took place in Iran's central areas in August 2023. It involved homegrown electronic warfare devices, drones and radars in addition to conventional military aircraft and air defense equipment.The announcement of the joint drills comes amid missile and drone attacks carried out by IRGC against a number of "anti-Iranian terrorist groups".
iran
tehran
News
en_EN
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's regular army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will conduct joint aerial drills, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.
The drills are codenamed the Guardians of the Velayat Sky 1402, the Tasnim news agency reported, without providing any details on the program, date and participants.
A similar joint air defense exercise between the Iranian army and the IRGC
took place in Iran's central areas in August 2023. It involved homegrown electronic warfare devices, drones and radars in addition to conventional military aircraft and air defense equipment
.
The announcement of the joint drills comes amid missile and drone attacks carried out by IRGC
against a number of "anti-Iranian terrorist groups"
.
On Tuesday, the IRGC bombarded bases belonging to the Jaish ul-Adl terrorist militia group in a remote area of Pakistan, with the strikes coming less than 24 hours after separate Iranian attacks on jihadist and Mossad targets in Syria and Iraq.