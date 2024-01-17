https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/irans-army-irgc-to-hold-joint-air-defense-drills---reports-1116230607.html

Iran's Army, IRGC to Hold Joint Air Defense Drills - Reports

Iran's regular army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will conduct joint aerial drills, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

The drills are codenamed the Guardians of the Velayat Sky 1402, the Tasnim news agency reported, without providing any details on the program, date and participants. A similar joint air defense exercise between the Iranian army and the IRGC took place in Iran's central areas in August 2023. It involved homegrown electronic warfare devices, drones and radars in addition to conventional military aircraft and air defense equipment.The announcement of the joint drills comes amid missile and drone attacks carried out by IRGC against a number of "anti-Iranian terrorist groups".

