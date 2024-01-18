International
Gyrfalcons in Distress: Eastern Economic Forum Members Vow to Save Rare Birds
The Kingdom of Bahrain has become the seventh nation to join the Declaration of Intent for the Conservation of the Gyrfalcon Population.
The document was adopted by Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and the UAE as part the Falcon Day International Forum, which was first held in Vladivostok during the 8th Eastern Economic Forum. The event was managed by the Roscongress Foundation.To back up the joint ongoing conservation efforts, Russian President Vladimir Putin requested the setting-up of a dedicated facility. 2022 saw the creation of the Kamchatka Falcon Centre.The Centre facilitates programs aimed at the conservation of rare bird species and international cooperation to save the endangered birds of prey. The breeding stock was provided by Russia’s Arab partners.The Centre also promotes multilateral international environmental projects, as well as cultural and scientific exchanges that aim to strengthen diplomatic and trade relations among the countries that support the declaration.The Centre has already brought together some of the best international practices and works closely with experts from Arab countries, whose delegations have repeatedly come to Russia to exchange experience with local specialists.Russia initiated the adoption of the declaration. The document promotes the intensification of international cooperation to create mechanisms to prevent poaching and illegal trade in rare birds.
The Kingdom of Bahrain has become the seventh nation to join the Declaration of Intent for the Conservation of the Gyrfalcon Population.
The document was adopted by Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and the UAE as part the Falcon Day International Forum, which was first held in Vladivostok during the 8th Eastern Economic Forum. The event was managed by the Roscongress Foundation.

Roscongress is a socially-oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of nationwide and international conventions and exhibitions, as well as business, public, youth, sporting, and cultural events.

To back up the joint ongoing conservation efforts, Russian President Vladimir Putin requested the setting-up of a dedicated facility. 2022 saw the creation of the Kamchatka Falcon Centre.
The Centre facilitates programs aimed at the conservation of rare bird species and international cooperation to save the endangered birds of prey. The breeding stock was provided by Russia’s Arab partners.
Eastern Economic Forum 2023 in Full Swing in Vladivostok
The Centre also promotes multilateral international environmental projects, as well as cultural and scientific exchanges that aim to strengthen diplomatic and trade relations among the countries that support the declaration.
The Centre has already brought together some of the best international practices and works closely with experts from Arab countries, whose delegations have repeatedly come to Russia to exchange experience with local specialists.

“The development of joint projects with our Arab partners provides an opportunity to strengthen friendly relations based on common interests and values. One of these areas, of course, will be the development of the key theses of the framework declaration on the conservation of the gyrfalcon population and mutual support for projects that aim to preserve this bird species and restore the traditions of falconry in Russia,” Russian Presidential Advisor Anton Kobyakov said.

Russia initiated the adoption of the declaration. The document promotes the intensification of international cooperation to create mechanisms to prevent poaching and illegal trade in rare birds.
