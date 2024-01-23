International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/israel-does-not-want-war-with-hezbollah-but-ready-for-any-situation---defense-minister-1116332401.html
Israel Does Not Want War With Hezbollah, But Ready for Any Situation - Defense Minister
Israel Does Not Want War With Hezbollah, But Ready for Any Situation - Defense Minister
Israel does not want a war with the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, but is ready for any development of events in the north part of the border in light of the ongoing provocations, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday
2024-01-23T12:16+0000
2024-01-23T12:16+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
israel
israel defense forces (idf)
palestine
gaza strip
gaza violence
hezbollah
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116055263_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_345296a454dc4298f3e60dbab960b681.jpg
"We are monitoring everything that is happening in the north. Hezbollah continues its provocations, and I have now given a special assessment of the situation in this regard... We do not want war, but we are ready for any situation that may develop in the north. Therefore, we keep one hand in the south, and a sharp eye is directed to the north," Galant said at a meeting of members of the narrow cabinet of military operations with the authorities of the northern municipalities.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, when the Palestine-Israel conflict escalated, has increased to 25,105, while more than 62,600 others have been injured, the enclave's health ministry said on Sunday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/guilty-of-genocide-us-brushes-off-south-africas-accusation-due-to-fear-of-culpability--1116261381.html
israel
palestine
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116055263_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b2e7f35ea19e22e5948279a8450de7d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us

Israel Does Not Want War With Hezbollah, But Ready for Any Situation - Defense Minister

12:16 GMT 23.01.2024
© AP Photo / Mohammad ZaatariSmoke rises after Israeli air strikes on the outskirts of Khiam, a town near the Lebanese-Israeli border
Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes on the outskirts of Khiam, a town near the Lebanese-Israeli border - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2024
© AP Photo / Mohammad Zaatari
Subscribe
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel does not want a war with the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, but is ready for any development of events in the north part of the border in light of the ongoing provocations, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday.
"We are monitoring everything that is happening in the north. Hezbollah continues its provocations, and I have now given a special assessment of the situation in this regard... We do not want war, but we are ready for any situation that may develop in the north. Therefore, we keep one hand in the south, and a sharp eye is directed to the north," Galant said at a meeting of members of the narrow cabinet of military operations with the authorities of the northern municipalities.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
U.S. President Joe Biden, center left, pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2024
Analysis
‘Guilty of Genocide’: US Brushes Off South Africa’s Accusation Due to Fear of Culpability
19 January, 03:34 GMT
The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, when the Palestine-Israel conflict escalated, has increased to 25,105, while more than 62,600 others have been injured, the enclave's health ministry said on Sunday.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала