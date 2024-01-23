https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/israel-does-not-want-war-with-hezbollah-but-ready-for-any-situation---defense-minister-1116332401.html

Israel Does Not Want War With Hezbollah, But Ready for Any Situation - Defense Minister

Israel Does Not Want War With Hezbollah, But Ready for Any Situation - Defense Minister

Israel does not want a war with the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, but is ready for any development of events in the north part of the border in light of the ongoing provocations, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday

"We are monitoring everything that is happening in the north. Hezbollah continues its provocations, and I have now given a special assessment of the situation in this regard... We do not want war, but we are ready for any situation that may develop in the north. Therefore, we keep one hand in the south, and a sharp eye is directed to the north," Galant said at a meeting of members of the narrow cabinet of military operations with the authorities of the northern municipalities.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, when the Palestine-Israel conflict escalated, has increased to 25,105, while more than 62,600 others have been injured, the enclave's health ministry said on Sunday.

