https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/protests-do-not-help-netanyahu-wags-his-finger-at-families-of-hostage-victims-1116457496.html
Protests ‘Do Not Help’: Netanyahu Wags His Finger at Families of Hostage Victims
Protests ‘Do Not Help’: Netanyahu Wags His Finger at Families of Hostage Victims
This weekend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the families of hostages during a press conference, telling the desperate victims that their protests were “useless and contributing to the demands of Hamas”.
2024-01-29T02:49+0000
2024-01-29T02:49+0000
2024-01-29T02:52+0000
palestine-israel conflict
hostages
benjamin netanyahu
israel
analysis
genocide
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
israel defense forces (idf)
hamas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116457782_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_84537faf6e88b2436d10f0de3006b6e1.jpg
This weekend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the families of hostages during a press conference, telling the desperate victims that their protests were “useless and contributing to the demands of Hamas”.In response, members of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum blasted the prime minister for his comments.“The families are meeting with world leaders, led efforts for the transfer of medicine to the hostages, brought the president of the International Criminal Court to Israel and mobilized the media and the world’s most powerful influencers in support of Israel and the hostages,” it added.On October 7, Hamas took 240 hostages. During a temporary ceasefire in November, the Palestinian movement released 105 hostages from Gaza.Netanyahu has said that he and his government are working to eliminate Hamas, and that the war between Israel and Hamas will not end until the mission is complete. In response to requests for investigations into the October 7 attack, Netanyahu has said that “investigations should be opened after the end of the war, not during its peak”.On Friday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) made a provisional ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza. More than 26,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been killed since the start of the war and over 64,000 have been injured, according to Palestinian health authorities. Hamas has killed around 1,200 people in Israel.Israel's offensive has also left 85% of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid shortages of food, clean water and medicine, and more than 60% of the homes there have been destroyed, according to a report from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.In response to the court’s provisional ruling, Netanyahu said the court “has not made a decision to stop the war and has not forced us to end it”.Earlier this week an audio tape of Netanyahu lambasting Qatar—which has been a key player in helping to arrange hostage releases—was leaked. Families of those held hostage by Hamas have denied leaking the audio.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/hamas-remains-intact-despite-israeli-operation-in-gaza-1114973626.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/idf-reveals-forces-mistakenly-killed-three-israeli-hostages-in-gaza-1115612647.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/economic-political-repercussions-icj-ruling-may-entail-dire-consequences-for-israel-1116419415.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/mediators-propose-hostage-release-deal-to-establish-4-month-ceasefire-in-gaza--reports-1116446618.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116457782_60:0:2791:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8264b23238024c537f39156e5c452898.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
netanyahu, israeli prime minister, benjamin netanyahu, israeli hostages, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
netanyahu, israeli prime minister, benjamin netanyahu, israeli hostages, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
Protests ‘Do Not Help’: Netanyahu Wags His Finger at Families of Hostage Victims
02:49 GMT 29.01.2024 (Updated: 02:52 GMT 29.01.2024)
During a press conference this week the Israeli prime minister chose not to quell the fears of those he governs, but instead criticized victims of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
This weekend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the families of hostages during a press conference, telling the desperate victims that their protests were “useless and contributing to the demands of Hamas”.
“I understand that it is impossible to control one’s emotions” in this situation but it also “doesn’t help” and only “hardens Hamas’ demands and delays the results that we all want,” said the prime minister.
15 November 2023, 14:57 GMT
In response, members of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum blasted the prime minister for his comments.
“We expect the prime minister to remember that he is an elected official whose job it is to correct the errors [of October 7], not scold those whose family members were kidnapped,” the forum said.
“The families are meeting with world leaders, led efforts for the transfer of medicine to the hostages, brought the president of the International Criminal Court to Israel and mobilized the media and the world’s most powerful influencers in support of Israel and the hostages,” it added.
15 December 2023, 19:58 GMT
On October 7, Hamas took 240 hostages. During a temporary ceasefire in November
, the Palestinian movement released 105 hostages from Gaza.
Netanyahu has said that he and his government are working to eliminate Hamas, and that the war between Israel and Hamas will not end until the mission is complete. In response to requests for investigations into the October 7 attack, Netanyahu has said that “investigations should be opened after the end of the war, not during its peak”.
On Friday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) made a provisional ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza
. More than 26,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been killed since the start of the war and over 64,000 have been injured, according to Palestinian health authorities. Hamas has killed around 1,200 people in Israel.
Israel's offensive has also left 85% of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid shortages of food, clean water and medicine, and more than 60% of the homes there have been destroyed, according to a report from the Office
of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.
In response to the court’s provisional ruling, Netanyahu said the court “has not made a decision to stop the war and has not forced us to end it”.
Earlier this week an audio tape
of Netanyahu lambasting Qatar—which has been a key player in helping to arrange hostage releases—was leaked. Families of those held hostage by Hamas have denied leaking the audio.